AppalCART Now Using Real-Time TransLoc App instead of NextBus

Beginning on Aug. 9, AppalCART switched to using the TransLoc mobile application for real-time bus location and passenger information.

TransLoc app logo

“The new TransLoc app offers improvements that we feel will better serve our passengers,” said AppalCART Director Craig Hughes. “Passengers can expect increased responsiveness and a more user-friendly interface with the new mobile app, and we appreciate the patience of our passengers as we transition to the new system to better serve our passengers.”

AppalCART discontinued its contract with NextBus as of July 22. From July 22 through Aug. 9, real-time schedules were not available.

The TransLoc app is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores (Simply search for TransLoc) or visit www.transloc.com/app/. For more information about the TransLoc app, visit appalcart.com/live-transit.

Fixed route bus schedules can be found at www.appalcart.com/route-maps-and-schedules (Scroll down to the Break Schedule section).

AppalCART will return to its regular schedule on Monday, August 16, which is the first day of classes for Appalachian State University. Updates regarding the new mobile app and the fall AppalCART schedule will be shared as the start of the fall semester at App State approaches.

