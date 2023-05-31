Appalachian Theatre celebrates Music-Themed Films in June Jams Series

BOONE, NC – The historic Appalachian Theatre on King Street continues its themed movie offerings by highlighting music-centric films during its June Jams Film Series.

The month begins with a screening of the theatre’s most requested animated feature, “The Lion King”, on Saturday, June 3 with a 2 p.m. matinee showing. Presented by Allen Wealth Management, this 1994 animated blockbuster loosely based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet features music by Elton John and voice work by James Earl Jones and Jeremy Irons. This special showing will include captions as audience singing is encouraged!

Best Picture Oscar® nominated music biopic, “Elvis” (2022), will screen Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film follows the rise to fame of superstar rock n’ roll icon, Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), and his complicated relationship with enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

As a kick-off to the High Country Jazz Festival, App Theatre will feature “La La Land”, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. Drawn together by a common desire to do what they love, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) pursues dreams of being a jazz musician, while Mia (Emma Stone) seeks out Hollywood stardom in this 2017 Oscar® winner.

“Rocketman” makes its AppTheatre debut on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. The award winning dramatic musical film follows Reginald Dwight AKA Elton John (Taron Egerton), and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar. The film creatively weaves the memorable tunes of Sir Elton into its unique storytelling style.

Serving as a companion event to the highly anticipated second annual Boonerang Music Festival, the iconic mockumentary “A Mighty Wind” has an unusual 9 p.m. start time on Friday, June 16. Directed by Christopher Guest and featuring a band of notable actors who make frequent appearances in his genre films, the plot follows three eclectic, never-quite-famous, folk bands as they come together for a reunion concert honoring their deceased manager.

“Mamma Mia!” the 2008 feel-good favorite based on the successful Broadway jukebox musical, will be screened on Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m. Following the story of spirited bride Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she invites her three potential fathers to attend her wedding to the chagrin of her mother Donna (Meryl Streep). Featuring favorite tunes by the popular 1970’s group ABBA, audience singing is encouraged as captioning will be provided for this special showing.

Wrapping up the month is a favorite from 2003, “School of Rock”, showing at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 27. In desperate need of work, rock musician Dewey Finn (Jack Black) poses as a substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school. His energetic impromptu curriculum inspires his privileged and precocious charges to get in touch with their inner rockstar.

All June Jams films are shown without movie previews or trailers, so please arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure tickets and purchase concessions such as the theater’s fan-favorite popcorn and fill-your-own candy box. The general admission ticket price is just $6 per person. Attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit their website at www.apptheatre.org.

Events, titles, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

