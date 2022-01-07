App State Students Return to Boone; Classes for Spring Semester Begin Monday

Photo courtesy of Appalachian State University

By Harley Nefe

It may not seem like it due to all of the winter weather this week; however, winter break for Appalachian State University is officially coming to an end.

Many students embrace the snowy conditions as it’s a big part of going to school in Boone. Despite the cold weather, students can already be seen moving their belongings back into dorms to prepare for the upcoming semester.

All students will be returning to campus for the start of spring semester classes on Monday, January 10.

A total of 20,641 students were enrolled to begin the 2021-22 academic year, which is the largest enrollment to date. Since then, the university conferred degrees to 1,642 graduates during the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies.

As students return to Boone, App State released a statement saying that the university has no current plans to move in-person classes online. In a weekly newsletter update from Chancellor Sheri Everts on January 7, she said the COVID-19 vaccines have made it possible to return to in-person experiences.

“While we expect to see case counts increase, the large majority of our university community is vaccinated, and I thank you for taking this important step in protecting our community against serious illness and death from COVID,” Everts said.

App State further encourages all eligible students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including boosters and additional doses.

“It is important we maintain the momentum we have gained,” Everts said. “Everyone who is eligible should get a booster or additional dose to ensure you are protecting yourself to the greatest possible extent.”

In addition, face coverings will still be required in all indoor campus locations for students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Now entering its fifth semester during the COVID-19 pandemic, Everts said App State will continue to be in regular communication with UNC System leadership, as well as state and local public health officials, while also closely monitoring all guidance from the CDC.

Looking ahead at the 2022 academic calendar, the university will be closed January 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Spring break is scheduled for March 7-11, and then App State will also be closed on April 15 for Good Friday. The last day of classes will be April 27 before final exams begin. Commencement ceremonies will take place on May 6-7.

