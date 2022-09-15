App State Department of Theatre and Dance Provides a Peak Experience While Reaching New Heights During Fall 2022 Season

Photo credit: Lynn Willis

BOONE, N.C. – The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to announce a line-up of dynamic and diverse programming for their fall 2022 season with five productions highlighting the talents of students, staff, and faculty both on and off the stage. Performances are scheduled from September through December this fall in various outdoor locations across campus, and the stages of both Greer Studio Theatre and the Valborg Theatre. Tickets are available online through the department website at theatreanddance.appstate.edu as well by phone and in person as the Schaefer Center for the Arts box office.

Professor Michael Helms, Department Chair.

“The productions we have chosen for our fall season were carefully selected, and I think all have something of value for us as we continue to live in such turbulent times,” said Professor Michael Helms, Department Chair.

High Country audiences can anticipate both continuing the traditions of seasons past as well as fresh, original and contemporary artistic productions onstage. “This year’s slate is truly shaping up to be a season like no other,” continues Helms. “It features contemporary works written within the last five years, two of which are by accomplished female playwrights representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives.”

Helms highlighted a half-dozen new works being premiered during the Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble. He also noted the annual First Year Showcase, which celebrates the talent of incoming students just now entering the program.

This semester, the inclusion of a Short Play Festival will showcase the directorial work of students in the stage direction techniques course. In addition, the department production of Jen Silverman’s “The Moors” is entered into the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, a national program involving more than 18,000 students from across the nation with the goal to recognize and celebrate the work done at the college and university theatre level.

A full listing of the Department of Theatre and Dance fall season is as follows:

First Year Showcase

September 29 and October 1-2, 2022

Various Outdoor Locations on Campus

Students $7, Adults $12

The First Year Showcase is the annual season opener for the Department of Theatre and Dance. It is open to all first-year students who are interested in majoring or minoring in any of the six different degree concentrations within the department. This is an inclusive production incorporating anyone who wants to be involved. Appalachian students are responsible for the creation and performance of the show, which this year will utilize outdoor campus spaces to create site specific performance works. Audience members will enjoy guided walks departing from the Greer Studio Theatre to view each of the dances and theatre vignettes in various locations around campus.

The Trolleys



by Sara West

October 5 – 9, 2022

Valborg Theatre

Directed by Dr. Gina Grandi

Students $10, Faculty/Staff $15, Adults $17

In a world inhabited only by children, “The Trolleys” are a gang of six living just outside the city. They need their light jars to survive – but the lights have started fading and no one knows why. Savage Kim and her gang head towards the city and the unknown, following a mysterious song. Will they find more light before their jars go out and they become Dusters? Commissioned in 2015 by the Australian Theatre for Young People, Sara West’s The Trolleys asks the question: “What happens if you inherit a world that isn’t safe?” Produced by special arrangement with the author.

The Moors

Dr. Paulette Marty



by Jen Silverman

October 26 – 30 and November 2 – 4, 2022

Greer Studio Theatre

Directed by Dr. Paulette Marty

Students $7, Adults $10

Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a sweet-faced governess and an anxious bird set them all on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and savagery. “Truly clever and intelligent. You really ought to see this.” – The New York Times. “The Moors” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble

November 16 – 20, 2022

Valborg Theatre

Students $10, Faculty/Staff $15, Adults $17

These popular semi-annual concerts feature Appalachian faculty and students showcasing their talents in choreography and performance. The 2022 fall concert is coordinated by Dance Studies faculty members Laurie Atkins and Emily Daughtridge, both of whom will create original works for the program, along with their guest choreographers, alumni Beth De Leon and EC Fajardo. Student choreographers creating new works for each program will be announced at a later date.

Short Play Festival

December 1 – 4, 2022

Greer Studio Theatre

Free Admission – Limited Seating

As part of a Stage Directing Techniques course, junior and senior class students stage multiple evenings of short plays. These works are funny, eccentric, thought-provoking, and moving – it’s a grab bag of stories each night designed to showcase the talents of students in the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Note that evening curtain times are 6 p.m. for the First Year Showcase, and 7 p.m. for all other productions with Sunday matinees starting at 2 p.m.

(Compiled by Laura Voytko on behalf of THR 3445 class members Mia Buckson, Catherine Denton, Gray Fandel, Jensen Giles, Savanna Hodge, Mildred Kilimanjaro, Jordan Knudson, Allison Martin, Aline Millette, Travis Pressley, Harlowe Sousa, Will Taylor, and Amber Trivette.)

Courtesy of the Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

