Appalachian State University Announces New Five-Year Contract for Scott Satterfield

Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees approved a new five-year contract for Appalachian State football head coach Scott Satterfield at its March 24 meeting. The University of North Carolina Board of Governors approved the contract at its May 18 meeting. The contract lasts through the 2021 season.

Satterfield led Appalachian State to the Sun Belt title and a second consecutive Camellia Bowl win in December. Appalachian State finished the 2016 season 10-3 overall, a second consecutive 10-win season since transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.

“Scott Satterfield continues to take App State football to new heights,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “In four seasons at App State, he has orchestrated one of the most successful transitions to FBS football and continues to build App State football for long-term sustainable success on a national level. Under Scott’s leadership, our football program is 27-5 over the last 32 games, which ranks among the nation’s best.

“As strong as Scott’s on-field success has been at App, he also continues to raise the bar for our football program’s performance in the classroom and its involvement in the community,” Gillin continued. “Our last two football recruiting classes have averaged a 3.5 GPA, and we just achieved our highest fall semester GPA under Scott’s leadership. Scott is truly building our program the right way.”

In addition to changes to his compensation package, Satterfield has also agreed to take on an active and expanded role in A Mountaineer Impact, A Drive for Excellence, a fundraising initiative designed to generate and provide essential resources for the entire Appalachian State athletic department.

Satterfield is 32-18 at App State and has quickly made the Mountaineers one of the premier programs in the Sun Belt and across the Group of Five conferences. Appalachian State is 20-4 in three seasons of Sun Belt play and holds the distinction of being one of the winningest programs in the nation over the last two and a half seasons. Only Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State have more wins in their last 32 games. He was named the 20th head coach in Appalachian State history on Dec. 14, 2012. In all, he has spent 21 of the last 26 years at Appalachian State as a student-athlete (1991-95), assistant coach (1998-2008, 2012) and head coach (2013-present).

“Appalachian is home and it continues to be a dream realized to be the head coach at my alma mater, a place at which I have spent most of my life,” Satterfield said. “I would like to thank Chancellor Sheri Everts, the Board of Trustees, and Doug Gillin for their continued commitment to myself, my family, our coaching staff and Appalachian State football. I look forward to continuing to lead this program and be an ambassador for Appalachian State University. It’s great to be a Mountaineer!”

