Appalachian Ski Mtn. is Officially Open for the Season Celebrating its 60th Anniversary

By Nathan Ham

Appalachian Ski Mtn. fired up the ski lifts on Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of what they hope will be another great ski season in the High Country.

“We are fortunate to have had some good weather here and be able to get a majority of the slopes open. It looks like winter around here again,” said Brad Moretz, owner of Appalachian Ski Mtn.

The mountain is planning for 125 days of skiing this winter season “if everything goes well” according to Moretz.

The first big event of the season will be the annual Appalachian Ski Mtn. Anniversary Weekend on December 4-5. This is the 60th year of operation for the mountain and as they do every year, ticket prices on those two days will be the same price as they were in 1962.

Appalachian Ski Mtn. requires online reservations for days that you would like to come and ski, snowboard or ice skate. Online reservations can be made here.

Currently, the mountain has a 24-36 inch base with eight trails and five lifts open including Appaltizer, Avery’s Appal, Strudel, Orchard Run, Upper Big Appal and Lower Big Appal. Appaljack and Appal Jam at the terrain park and ice skating are also open.

