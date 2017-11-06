App Ski Mtn. Gets Ready for Winter Season w/ Terrain Park and Snowmaking Upgrades

Published Monday, November 6, 2017 at 2:01 pm

By Jesse Wood

Appalachian Ski Mtn. is getting ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

This past weekend, staff spruced up the terrain park equipment by adding a coat of fresh paint and freshening up the graphics. All the features were wire brushed, so riders have a smooth surface to perform tricks.

Appalachian Ski Mtn. marketing director and terrain park director Drew Stanley said the new features will be fabricated soon and will be unveiled during the upcoming season. In all, Appalachian Ski Mtn. has three terrain parks for all abilities that have more than 50 features, such as boxes, rails, jibs and jumps, to perform tricks.

In addition to the terrain park upgrades, Stanley said that the Blowing Rock ski resort has improved. New snowguns were installed and others were converted with newer technology.

“We are getting all the snowmaking dialed in and making sure padding is in place and all lines in snowmaking are ready to go, so whenever it does get cold here in the next couple of weeks, we’ll be ready to go,” Stanley said.

Appalachian Ski Mtn. annually plans on opening on the Friday before Thanksgiving. This is obviously is at the whim of Mother Nature, but App Ski Mtn. has the snowmaking capacity to make a bunch of snow in a short time window. For the upcoming season, the planned opening date is Nov. 17.

