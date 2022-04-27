Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Opens a New Heart and Vascular Clinic on the Campus of Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) and Watauga Medical Center (WMC) have a long history of bringing exceptional medical care to the High Country community. May 3, 2022, the tradition will continue with the opening of a new heart and vascular clinic on the campus of Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson. Ashe County residents will now have more convenient access to services – closer to home.

In January 2012, WMC opened The Cardiology Center, which was located in a building on the hospital’s campus in Boone. In 2020, the original Cardiology Center was relocated inside Watauga Medical Center and renamed The Heart & Vascular Center of Watauga Medical Center to reflect enhanced services and integration of outpatient care and diagnostic services within the hospital.

Along with the name change and relocation, The Heart & Vascular Center expanded the multi-disciplined team of board-certified cardiologists, advanced practice providers, cardiac nurses, office staff, and device technicians, and extended the cardiac catheterization lab to 24-hour availability.

Meeting patients where they are

As WMC increasingly served patients living in Ashe County, the hospital began exploring options for better meeting those patients’ needs. A clinic in Jefferson will provide more convenient access for Ashe County residents, as well as those in Wilkes County.

“Bringing heart and vascular care closer to the residents of Ashe and Wilkes counties will allow us to serve them better. It will also create more availability in Boone for those living in Watauga, Avery, and Caldwell counties,” said Kim Bianca, President of Watauga Medical Center. “We are thrilled to offer another convenient location for heart & vascular services and greater access than ever before.”

The ARHS Heart & Vascular Center – Ashe is located inside Ashe Memorial Hospital at 200 Hospital Avenue, Seagraves Hall 1, Jefferson, NC. Patients can call (828) 264-9664 to schedule an appointment or request an appointment online at https://apprhs.org/appointment/.

The Ashe clinic will offer new patient and follow-up appointments, cardiology consultations, EKG, heart monitors, and device management. Diagnostic services like stress testing, echocardiogram, and more can be performed at Ashe Memorial Hospital or WMC. More advanced care such as cardiac catheterization, stent placement, and diagnostic services are available at WMC.

To learn more, visit https://apprhs.org/heartcenter/.

