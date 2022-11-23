App Theatre Seeks Suggestions for their Cinema Classics Series Public Input Sought on Romance, Sports, and Fantasy Films

Photo submitted.

BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is again soliciting input from audience members and the general public to help select films to be shown in its Cinema Classics Series during the winter months. Three specific genres are scheduled for screening at the historic landmark on King Street in downtown Boone, with romance movies scheduled for February and sports-related films in March, followed by beloved fantasy films in April 2023.

A previous request for suggestions last summer generated 333 submissions to the theatre and formed the basis for recent screenings of beloved musicals, favorite sci-fi, and classic western movies, plus the current offerings on two different holiday film series.

“Many of our most successful film events at the theatre have been suggested by patrons,” said Jason Deathridge, patron services manager. “Here’s your chance to give us your two-cents worth without spending a dime.”

Guests who’d like to share input may do so by visiting the www.apptheatre.org website homepage and clicking the “Film Suggestions” button. This will allow you to access the ATHC’s Movie Title Submission Form where guests may submit their suggestions through December 31, 2022.

“We greatly value the input of our patrons and audience members,” Deathridge said, “all of whom receive advance notice of our programming decisions through our weekly e-blast messages to supporters who sign up on our website.”

Deathridge cited the mission of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, which is “to revitalize and sustain this historic community touchstone as a quality home for diverse artists and audiences with a special focus on programs that celebrate our distinctive Appalachian heritage and enhance our capacity to serve as an economic catalyst for Boone and the High Country.”

Once a gorgeous 999-seat Art Deco movie house, the building closed in 2007 and sat empty and gutted for years. On October 14, 2019, the Appalachian Theatre re-opened its doors after a $10 million renovation that brought the distinctive Art Deco details back to this historic theatre and created a new 629-seat, state-of-the-art, acoustically pristine venue for live concerts, films, plays, and dance performances. The historic Appalachian Theatre has entertained regional audiences in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina since 1938. For more information, or to sign up for the e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

