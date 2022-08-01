App Theatre Seeks Suggestions for their Cinema Classics Series Input Sought on Musicals, Sci-Fi, Western, and Holiday Films

Graphic submitted

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is soliciting input from audience members and the general public to help select films to be shown in its Cinema Classics Series this fall. Four specific genres are scheduled for screening at the historic landmark on King Street in downtown Boone, with movie musicals scheduled for September and sci-fi films in October, followed by beloved westerns in November, with classic holiday movies slated for December.

The App Theatre Cinema Classics series is generously sponsored by Nancy and Neil Schaffel.

“Many of our most successful events at the theatre have been suggested by patrons,” said Jason Deathridge, patron services manager. “Here’s your chance to give us your two-cents worth without spending a dime.” Deathridge said suggestions can be emailed to [email protected] between now and August 12, 2022, when the theatre staff will make and announce the final programming decisions.

Board Chair Keith Martin, who also teaches musical theatre history at Appalachian State University, said, “This effort reminds me of an old Thomas ‘Fats’ Waller tune from 1935, just a few years before the theatre first opened. The refrain of the song, with lyrics by Andry Razaf, are as follows: ‘Find out what they like and how they like it, then let ‘em have it just that way!’

“It’s so easy to tell us your programming suggestions, whether for films, concerts, or other performing arts events,” continued Martin. “Simply send an email to [email protected] and we’ll factor your opinions into our selection process. Personally, there are a few dozen favorites on my wish-list, films that should only be viewed, as originally intended, on a large movie screen. I imagine that others may have similar ideas. Please send them to us!”

Deathridge added, “We greatly value the input of our patrons and audience members, all of whom receive advance notice of our programming decisions through our weekly e-blast messages to supporters who sign up on our website.”

Both Martin and Deathridge cited the mission of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, which is “to revitalize and sustain this historic community touchstone as a quality home for diverse artists and audiences with a special focus on programs that celebrate our distinctive Appalachian heritage and enhance our capacity to serve as an economic catalyst for Boone and the High Country.”

Once a gorgeous 999-seat Art Deco movie house, the building closed in 2007 and sat empty and gutted for years. On October 14, 2019, the Appalachian Theatre re-opened its doors after a $10 million renovation that brought the distinctive Art Deco details back to this historic theatre and created a new 629-seat, state-of-the-art, acoustically pristine venue for live concerts, films, plays, and dance performances. The historic Appalachian Theatre has entertained regional audiences in the heart of downtown Boone, North Carolina since 1938. For more information, or to sign up for the e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org

