App Theatre Announces Guided Tours of Their Historic Venue Free “Weekly Wednesday Walk-Throughs” Begin Sept. 14

Appalachian Theatre at Sunset. Photo by Leslie Restivo

BOONE, NC – Each Wednesday afternoon beginning on September 14, the venerable Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will provide staff-led guided tours of their historic facility starting at 1 p.m.

The tour includes a walk-through of the venue, insight into the theatre’s history, and a 15-minute short film chronicling the evolution of the space and featuring first-hand perspectives. Tourgoers explore the theatre’s historical photo gallery, hear stories and anecdotes about the venue and its role throughout the years, and visit the audience and backstage areas of the newly-refurbished theatre.

“This venue, its traditions, and the stories surrounding it are near and dear to the hearts of those who’ve made history here,” said App Theatre Executive Director Suzanne Livesay. “The mini-documentary shares wonderful backstory and helps newcomers better understand and relate to the rich history of the theatre.”

Tours are free of charge and last approximately 45 minutes. Visit apptheatre.org to reserve your tour spot and to join the theatre’s e-blast list.

Courtesy of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country.

Appalachian Theatre 1938 – Sams Family Photograph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

