App State’s Eric Boggs Named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week

Published Monday, October 30, 2017 at 11:29 am

By Tim Gardner

Appalachian State senior linebacker Eric Boggs had a game for the ages against the University of Massachusetts (UMass) last Saturday and he has been awarded for his performance.

Boggs has named the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Boggs tied his career high of 15 tackles, recorded one interception, posted one sack, forced one fumble and broke up two passes. His forced fumble set up Appalachian State’s first touchdown, and his 36-yard interception return led to the Mountaineers’ second touchdown.

The 6-3, 236-pounds Boggs is one of only two active Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players with at least 300 career tackles, 10 sacks and seven interceptions. The other is Ohio’s Quentin Poling.

Boggs now has 313 career tackles, which ranks 11th among active FBS players and seventh among active FBS linebackers. He has a team-best 68 tackles this season after leading the Mountaineers with 98 in 2016 and 104 in 2015.

Boggs has been named the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Week three times in his career. He won the award twice as a sophomore in 2015, when he had 11 tackles and two interceptions against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) and six tackles and three sacks against Louisiana. He also had a 15-tackle game against South Alabama that year.

Boggs is from Belton, SC and is majoring in physical education at Appalachian State.

Comments

comments