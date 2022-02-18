App State’s Dr. Michael Krenn’s Book Inspires New Film: The American Diplomat Will Be Shown Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Plemmons Student Union

Plemmons Student Union at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22

“The American Diplomat” — a new film about three African American U.S. ambassadors that was inspired by an Appalachian State University professor’s book — will be shown at the university’s Plemmons Student Union at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The free screening takes place in room 420 (Parkway Ballroom) and is sponsored by App State’s Office of Diversity with support from the Office of the Chancellor. Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be provided.

Inspired by the book “Black Diplomacy: African Americans and the State Department, 1945-69” by App State history professor Dr. Michael Krenn, “The American Diplomat” explores the lives and legacies of Edward Dudley, Terence Todman and Carl Rowan, who pushed past historical and institutional racial barriers to reach high-ranking appointments in the Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations. At the height of the civil rights movement in the United States, the three men were asked to represent the best of American ideals abroad while facing discrimination at home.

Through rare archival footage, in-depth oral histories and interviews with family members, colleagues and diplomats, the film paints a portrait of three men who left a lasting impact on the content and character of the Foreign Service and changed American diplomacy forever.

A 30-minute Q&A with Krenn and the film’s director, Leola Calzolai-Stewart, will follow the film screening.

Parking is available nearby at the Miles Annas Student Support Building on Howard Street and at the College Street Parking Deck. For more information, including a link to a campus map, visit https://today.appstate.edu/events/id/2183.

