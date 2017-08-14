App State to Wear Gold Uniforms in Home Opener

Published Monday, August 14, 2017 at 11:44 am

For the second time in the past three seasons, Appalachian State University football will don new, all-gold Nike uniforms for the Sept. 9 home opener against Savannah State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN3.

All fans are encouraged to wear gold with the Apps for the home opener as we hold a ‘Gold Out’ at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The day will also feature a number of special events including the 2017 Hall of Fame Induction and a recognition of the 2007 football team that captured a FCS National Championship and stunned the nation with a season-opening upset of Michigan.

Director of Team Services, Will Thornburg and his staff played an intricate part in the design and process of the new uniforms coming to light in time for the highly anticipated Saturday.

“As an equipment manager, anytime we get to work on a special project like this, it is a big deal,” Thornburg said. “This season’s Gold Out has been in the works for some time now. We decided on this after last year when we started to create our new gold jerseys from Nike, which have some slight variations from the past two seasons. We hope that on September 9 fans will join us in wearing gold when we take on Savannah State!”

App previously debuted new all-gold uniforms in the 2015 season opener against Howard, where 24,134 screaming fans cheered on the Mountaineers to a 49-0 shutout, surpassing Kidd Brewer Stadium’s seating capacity of 23,150.

GOLD OUT TICKET PACKAGE

Two special ticket promotions for the Gold Out have been announced and include four reserved tickets and a concessions voucher for four drinks and four hot dogs for only $99. “Select “special offers tab” and use the promo code “fam4pack” when visiting the appstatesports.com ticket site when placing your order. Use the promo code “famga” for four general admission tickets and a concessions voucher that comes with four drinks and four hot dogs for $79.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Holmes Center and will honor Volleyball’s Brittany Zahn Arnold (2005-07) men’s soccer’s David Mor (1974-75), football’s Cedric Felton (1982-86), wrestling’s Bruce Schlegel (1967-71), and men’s basketball’s James (Jim) Wilcox (1963-66) . For tickets and reservations, contact Virginia Falck at [email protected] or at 828-262-3109.

2007 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP/MICHIGAN 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY RECOGNITION

Fans in attendance on the 9th will also witness the recognition of the 2007 FCS National Championship team that finished 13-2 and capped off one of the most dominating runs in college football with an unprecedented three-peat. On the way to that ‘07 national title, the Mountaineers shocked the college football nation by becoming the first FCS team ever to defeat a ranked FBS team with a thrilling and monumental 34-32 win at Michigan in the “Big House”. The 10-year anniversary of the historic win will be celebrated at the home opener as well.

FAN FEST

App State will kick off the 2017-18 season with its annual Fan Fest on Saturday, Aug. 19 beginning at 6 p.m.The event will be a chance to meet the App State Football team and other fall sport squads as we get set to begin another academic year.Members of the Junior Mountaineer Kids Club and their parents will have an exclusive window to get autographs from their favorite App State student-athletes and coaches beginning at 5:30 p.m.before the event opens to the general public at 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL TICKETS

Single game tickets are available on sale after going to the general public on Aug. 8. While the Wake Forest game is sold out, tickets are available but moving quickly for Homecoming (Oct. 7) and Family Weekend (Oct. 21) in addition to the Gold Out on Sept. 9.

2017 Appalachian State Football Tickets are available online at appstatesports.com, by phone at 828-262-2079 and in person at the Appalachian State athletics ticket office located at the Holmes Center.

Fans can also still enjoy the perks that come with being a Yosef Club member by joining the 2017 membership year, which runs through Dec. 31, 2017. Yosef Club membership comes with access to exclusive seating and parking for Appalachian State football season ticket holders (at certain membership levels).

To join the Yosef Club today, call the Yosef Club office at (828) 262-3108.

