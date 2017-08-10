App State v. Wake Forest Football Game Sold Out, Tickets Available on Secondary Markets

Published Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

By Jesse Wood

Opening to a line at the Appalachian State Athletics ticket office, single game tickets for football games at Kidd Brewer Stadium went on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. By the end of lunchtime, the coveted App State v. Wake Forest single-game tickets were sold out.

If you missed out on buying them direct from Appalachian State Athletics, you can still buy the Wake Forest game tickets from VividSeats, the official secondary marketplace for tickets to Appalachian State Athletics events.

Dozens of these tickets are being sold in the range of $85 to $369 per ticket as of Thursday afternoon. The Wake Forest game sold for $60 per ticket directly from App State Athletics.

Appalachian State Athletics also tweeted out that a limited number of season tickets are available for purchase. Click to www.appstatesports.com or drop by or call the App State Ticket Office at the Holmes Center. The ticket office phone number is 828-262-2079 and office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

App State and Wake Forest battle it out in Boone on Sept. 23. This is Wake Forest’s first trip to Kidd Brewer Stadium.

For more information, click to www.appstatesports.com.

Comments

comments