Published Monday, September 25, 2017 at 12:37 pm

Here are fan shots (part 2 of 2) from the Mountaineers’ heartbreaking loss to Wake Forest at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers lost 20-19 as the Demon Deacons blocked a deciding field goal in the final seconds. Read about the game here and scroll below for photos.

Photos by Debbie Carter

Photos by Jan Todd

