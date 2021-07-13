App State Students Take Top Honors in Highland Games Track & Field

Appalachian State University senior Casey Meinert pole vaults into the title of Outstanding Athlete in Track and Field at the 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Two Boone residents took their track and field careers to new heights at the 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

Patrick Freeman and Casey Meinert, both seniors at Appalachian State University, were named Outstanding Athletes of the track and field competition at this year’s Highland Games.

Freeman competed at the Games in 2019, but 2021 marked Meinert’s first year doing so.

“It was a ton of fun,” she said. “I absolutely loved it.”

“It’s the most fun track event I’ve been to,” Freeman added.

A native of Winston-Salem, N.C., Freeman is currently studying geography at Appalachian State and hopes to become a wildlands firefighter after graduation.

Meinert hails from Stafford, Va., and is studying nutrition and dietetics at Appalachian. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a master’s degree and a career in pediatric nutrition.

Track & Field Results

Pole Vault – Men’s

1. Patrick Freeman, Boone, NC, 13’-00”

2. Reid Hastings, Winston-Salem, NC, 11’-0”

3. Jacob Hastings, Boone, NC, 10’-6”

Pole Vault – Women’s

1. Rileigh Lacy, Darlington, SC, 10-’0”

2. Casey Meinert, Boone, NC, 9’-0”

High Jump – Men’s

1. Patrick Freeman, Boone, NC, 5’-3”

2. Reid Hastings, Winston-Salem, NC, 5’-0”

2. Jacob Hastings, Boone, NC, 5’-0”

2. Alex Lennon, Boone, NC, 5’-0”

High Jump – Women’s

1. Rileigh Lacy, Darlington, SC, 4’-0”2. Casey Meinert, Boone, NC, 3’-9”

2. Joelle Ryan, Boone, NC, 3’-9”

Long Jump – Men’s

1. Patrick Freeman, Boone, NC, 18’-4 1/2″

2. Jake McMillan, Kosciusko, MS, 16’4”

2. Taylor Fox, Easly, SC, 16’4”

3. Alex Lennon, Boone, NC, 15’6”

Long Jump – Women’s

1. Casey Meinert, 4’-1/2”

2. Rileigh Lacy, Darlington, SC, 13’-11 ½”

3. Joelle Ryan, Boone, NC, 9’2.5”

Triple Jump – Men’s

1. Jake McMillan, Kosciusko, MS, 33′-6 1/4″

2. Alex Lennon, Boone, NC, 31′-9 1/4″

3. Jacob Hastings, Boone, NC, 29′-5 1/4″

100 Yard Dash – Women’s

1. Casey Meinert, Boone, NC, :13.15

2. Mia Wiest, Oak Ridge, TN, :13.75

3. Joelle Ryan, Boone, NC, :13.76

100 Yard Dash – Men’s

1. Patrick Freeman, Boone, NC, :10.88

2. Ryan Towler, Jacksonville, FL, :11.26

3. Connor Forsyth, Winston-Salem, NC, :11.5

3. Taylor Fox, Easly, SC, :11.5

220 Yard Dash – Women’s

1. Casey Meinert, Boone, NC, :31.6

2. Joelle Ryan, Boone, NC, :31.9

3. Meghan Lemmo, Windermere, FL, :40.85

220 Yard Dash – Men’s

1. Patrick Freeman, Boone, NC, :26.06

2. Isaiah Stackleather, Wilmington, NC, :27.19

3. Taylor Fox, Easly, SC, :27.93

440 Yard Dash – Men’s

1. Andrew Wible, Windermere, FL, 1:07

2. Aaron Hale, Raleigh, NC, 1:12

3. Joseph Miller, Winston-Salem, NC, 1:16

880 Yard Dash – Men’s

1. Jeff Forsyth, Winston-Salem, NC, 2:26

2. Chandler Sneed, Lincolnton, NC, 2:28

3. Alex Forsyth, Tukwila, WA, 2:29

1 Mile Run – Women’s

1. Joelle Ryan, Boone, NC, 6:21

2. Madelyn Sursi, Mooresville, NC, 6:48

3. Meghan Lemmo, Windermere, FL, 7:20

1 Mile Run – Men’s

1. Colin Hackman, Wilmington, NC, 5:21

2. Joseph Miller, Winston-Salem, NC, 6:16

3. Aaron Leininger, Morrisville, NC, 6:19

2 Mile Run – Men’s

1. Aaron Hale, Raleigh, NC, 11:49

2. Jeff Forsyth, Winston-Salem, NC, 12:17

3. Aaron Leininger, Morrisville, NC, 14:01

Outstanding Athlete – Men’s/Women’s

Patrick Freeman, Boone, NC

Casey Meinert, Boone, NC

Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and Gathering of Scottish Clans took place July 8-11 at MacRae Meadows at the base of Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Throughout the four days, attendees sample Scottish music, dancing, foods, costumes, field games and more. For more information, visit www.gmhg.org.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

