App State Student Footballs Fans Enjoyed a Beautiful Day and an Amazing Game on Saturday

App State student football fans were ready for Troy in their Sun Belt Conference opener at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday for the 3:30 kick-off. A crowd of 34,406 fans would eventually be treated to an amazing ending to the game when App State did the unbelievable with a touchdown pass as the clock ran out leaving the final score at 32 – 28. App State fans were in great spirits as the stadium filled up under beautiful skies cheering their team on.

Photos y Ken Ketchie

