App State Student Football Fans Made Some Noise at Saturday’s Game Against UNC

App State students were out in force at Saturday’s game against UNC, bringing the stadium to life with their colorful attire and legendary cheering and noise making. A record breaking crowd of 40,168 fans filled the stadium, and those who stayed to the end were treated to an amazing finish. Four touchdowns were scored during the game’s last four minutes, including an amazing three in its final 31 seconds.

Pictured here are students having a wonderful time in the minutes leading up to kickoff.

Photos by Ken Ketchie

