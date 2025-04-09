App State ROTC Program Honored with Army’s General Douglas MacArthur Award

Members of the App State Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) leadership team are pictured with Col. Mike Farmer, commander of the U.S. Army Cadet Command 4th Brigade, second from right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nathaniel Atkinson, U.S. Army Cadet Command 4th Brigade, far right, displaying the General Douglas MacArthur Award conferred to the university’s ROTC program, the Mountaineer Battalion. The award, presented to the battalion during a March 20 ceremony at the Boone campus, honors the top eight ROTC programs in the country for their exceptional contributions to military leadership and training. Pictured, from left to right, are App State’s Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Browne, Master Sgt. Paul Sinnott, Capt. Russell Kimmel and Capt. Steven Pressley. Photo by Chase Reynolds

The Appalachian State University Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, known as the Mountaineer Battalion, has been awarded the U.S. Army’s General Douglas MacArthur Award, recognizing the program’s exceptional contributions to military leadership and training. A ceremony in celebration of the program’s achievement was held March 20 at App State’s Boone campus.

Established in 1989, the award, conferred by the U.S. Army Cadet Command, honors the top eight ROTC programs in the country. The award highlights the success of programs in displaying Gen. MacArthur’s ideals — “Duty, Honor, Country” — and accomplishing its mission of training and commissioning second lieutenants for the U.S. Army.

“App State is committed to fostering the next generation of military leaders,” said App State Acting Provost Neva J. Specht. “This prestigious honor highlights the hard work of our cadets and their App State instructors, along with the commitment to excellence that defines our ROTC program. We are proud to educate cadets who will carry the values of integrity, honor and duty into their future military careers.”

Pictured in the foreground, App State Acting Provost Neva J. Specht, attaches the General Douglas MacArthur Award streamer onto the App State ROTC program’s battalion guidon, as App State ROTC cadets, leaders in the university’s Department of Military Science and Leadership and leaders in the U.S. Army Cadet Command look on. Col. Mike Farmer, commander of the U.S. Army Cadet Command 4th Brigade, is pictured at center. Photo by Chase Reynolds

For over 50 years, App State’s ROTC program has been dedicated to developing leaders for the United States Army, with graduates commissioned as second lieutenants on active duty in the Army, Army Reserves or Army National Guard. The program is offered through the Department of Military Science and Leadership in the College of Fine and Applied Arts and typically serves 125 to 145 student cadets. These students develop self-discipline, physical stamina, poise and the organizational and motivational skills essential for success in various fields. Cadets not only complete rigorous training but also earn academic credits toward a minor in military science and leadership.

“Our cadets and cadre give their all to improve themselves and others, and the university’s environment and culture make the program what it is,” said Capt. Steven Pressley, acting chair of App State’s Department of Military Science and Leadership.

He explained, “The physical environment of Boone provides steep terrain and harsh weather that strengthen the cadets’ constitution and determination. And the consistent cadet culture of ownership drives every level of cadet to learn, improve and excel.”

Col. Mike Farmer, commander of the U.S. Army Cadet Command 4th Brigade, far left, speaks at the March 20 ceremony honoring App State’s ROTC program, the Mountaineer Battalion, for earning the General Douglas MacArthur Award, which is conferred by the U.S. Army Cadet Command. Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Cadet Joshua Rogers, a senior political science major from Cary; App State Acting Provost Neva J. Specht; Dr. James Douthit, acting dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts; and Christopher Kleman, associate dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. The ceremony was held at the Boone campus, in Plemmons Student Union. Photo by Chase Reynolds

The Mountaineer Battalion’s recent achievements include a 133% commissioning rate in 2024, with cadets advancing into critical and specialized fields such as nursing, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and cybersecurity, which aligns with the Army’s evolving needs. Approximately 25% of cadets were recognized as Distinguished Military Graduates, honoring their commitment to leadership and performance.

An important aspect in receiving the General Douglas MacArthur Award is ROTC programs’ performance in high-profile competitions. App State’s battalion has secured victories in the Mountain Man Memorial March Marathon for nine consecutive years and maintains a consistently top-tier performance in the highly competitive Ranger Challenge. The App State Pershing Rifles, Company M-4, has also earned top-five placement in the National Convention and Drill Competition, including in this year’s event.

App State Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets are pictured in November 2024, participating in a field training exercise at App State’s Teaching and Research Farm in Ashe County. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

App State Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets are pictured in November 2024, participating in a field training exercise at App State’s Teaching and Research Farm in Ashe County. Photo by Chase Reynolds

“The Mountaineer Battalion has been nothing short of extraordinary during my time here,” said Cadet Joshua Rogers, a senior political science major from Cary. “It has opened up a world of incredible opportunities and provided me with invaluable lessons from our dedicated cadre and engaging club activities.

“App State ROTC truly embodies leadership and excellence, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it!” he added.

Beyond military and academic success, the Mountaineer Battalion is deeply embedded in the App State Community. Cadets regularly participate in local and university events, from assisting with Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts to volunteering at trail cleanups, food distribution centers, and flag placement at veterans’ graves.

With access to modern facilities, comprehensive scholarships and the ROTC Residential Learning Community, App State cadets are provided with the resources needed to thrive academically and militarily. The battalion’s motto, “Fire on the Mountain,” encapsulates the resilience, dedication and hardiness of its cadets.

