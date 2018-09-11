App State Offers New Game Day Parking Lot

Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 11:00 am

BOONE, N.C. — A new parking lot will be available for Appalachian State home football games during the 2018 season.



Appalachian State Athletics has acquired game day use of the parking lot where the Watauga County Human Services Building is located off the Poplar Grove Connector between the west end of King Street and Poplar Grove Road/Rivers Street. The Human Services lot has an address of 132 Poplar Grove Connector.



The lot is on the game day route for AppalCart public transportation to drop off fans close to Kidd Brewer Stadium.



Spaces can be purchased based on availability on a first-come, first-serve basis with a single-game rate of $20 on the day of the game. There will be on-site, cash-only payment for single-game parking, and cash can be obtained, if needed, from the nearby ATM located near the top of the Poplar Grove Connector and King Street.



A game day space for the entire 2018 season is available to new Yosef Club members at the $100 level or higher with the purchase of season tickets. A season pass for this lot is labeled as an “HHS” pass.

For questions, please contact the Yosef Club at 828-262-3108.



