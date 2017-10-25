App State Offensive Lineman Beau Nunn Receives National Recognition

Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 12:26 pm

By Tim Gardner

Appalachian State senior Beau Nunn was recognized Tuesday night as one of two offensive tackles on the Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) College Football site’s National Team of the Week.

Nunn, a 6-4, 306-pound senior from York, SC, helped the Mountaineers amass 549 total yards, including 427 passing yards, in a 37-29 victory against Coastal Carolina. The site gave him an overall grade of 88.7, and Nunn was one of three players from a Group of Five program on the 11-man offensive unit.

Nunn has made 35 career starts for Appalachian State, which is tied for eighth place nationally with only five sacks allowed this season. It ranked in the top 20 nationally in sacks allowed and rushing offense in each of the previous three seasons.

Five of position coach Shawn Clark’s offensive linemen have made a PFF College Football Sun Belt Team of the Week this season. Fellow senior Colby Gossett, a right guard who has started 40 straight games, was recognized for his play against New Mexico State on October 7.

Left guard Tobias Edge-Campbell was honored following the Mountaineers’ game against Wake Forest on September 23, while left guard Chandler Greer and center Noah Hannon were recognized after Appalachian State’s win against Savannah State on September 9.

