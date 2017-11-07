Mountaineers To Play Wisconsin in 2020

Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 12:58 pm

By Tim Gardner

The 2020 Appalachian State football team will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to play the University of Wisconsin Badgers on September 19.

The matchup will be the first between the Mountaineers and Badgers and continues Appalachian State’s trend of annually scheduling some of the nation’s most recognizable programs. Appalachian State also has future games slated at Penn State (2018), at North Carolina (2019), at Wake Forest (2020), at Miami (2021) and at home versus North Carolina (2022). The Mountaineers have hosted Miami (2016) and Wake Forest (2017) the last two years and have traveled to LSU (2008), Florida (2010), Virginia Tech (2011), Georgia (2013, 2017), Michigan (2014), Clemson (2015) and Tennessee (2016) during the last decade.

“We’re excited to add a high-caliber program like Wisconsin to our future football schedule,” director of athletics Doug Gillin said.

Wisconsin currently boasts the fourth-most wins (50) among any team in the country over the last five years and at 9-0 is one of five unbeatens remaining in 2017. It will become the third Big Ten program to play Appalachian State, following Michigan and Penn State. The Mountaineers made history on September 1, 2007 when they stunned No. 5 Michigan, 34-32, in Ann Arbor to become the first NCAA Division I FCS team to ever beat a nationally ranked Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) squad. Appalachian State is in its fourth season as a member of the FBS Sun Belt Conference.

Appalachian State is aiming to qualify for its third straight bowl appearance in its first three seasons eligible for FBS postseason play. The Mountaineers were crowned champions of the 2015 and 2016 Camellia Bowls, becoming the first program in history to win bowl games in its first two years after making the transition from FCS. Head coach Scott Satterfield’s team also earned a share of its first Sun Belt Conference title in 2016.

Wisconsin joins Wake Forest and Massachusetts on the Mountaineers’ 2020 nonconference slate.

APPALACHIAN STATE FOOTBALL FUTURE NONCONFERENCE OPPONENTS (Home games in Kidd Brewer Stadium in all capital letters, except 2021versus East Carolina in Charlotte, NC)-

2018

Sept. 1 at Penn State

Sept. 8 at Charlotte

Sept. 15 vs. SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 22 vs. GARDNER-WEBB

2019

Aug. 31 vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 7 vs. CHARLOTTE

Sept. 21 at North Carolina

2020

Sept. 12 at Wake Forest

Sept. 19 at Wisconsin

SEPT. 26 vs. MASSACHUSETTS

2021

Sept. 4 vs. EAST CAROLINA (Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 11 at Miami (Fla.)

SEPT. 25 vs. MARSHALL

2022

Sept. 3 vs. NORTH CAROLINA

Sept. 17 at Marshall

2023

Sept. 9 at North Carolina

2024

Sept. 14 at East Carolina

2025

Sept. 6 vs. EAST CAROLINA

2026

Sept. 5 at East Carolina

