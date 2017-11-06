App State Makes Football Parking Changes for Georgia Southern Night Game This Thursday

Published Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11:17 am

By Tim Gardner

Appalachian State will play long-time rival and Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia Southern University this Thursday, November 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m. This is the only home game under the lights for the Mountaineers this season and the first Thursday home game since 2015, so fans should be aware of several changes in the normal procedures for parking and tailgating.

The following parking lots will open, starting at 3:30 p.m. for tailgating: Hill Street (ADA); Music; Duncan; Greenwood; Holmes; Justice; Legends; Library Deck; Raley; Quinn; Rivers Street Deck; Schaefer; and Stadium.

Also, the below parking lots will open at 5:00 p.m. for tailgating:

JET and University Drive.

Kidd Brewer Stadium gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Regular University parking restrictions will apply throughout the morning and early afternoon. Gameday parking will be enforced starting at 3:00 p.m.

Below is a list of restricted and available parking across campus:

Parking Availability to Students, Faculty & Staff (Appropriate Permit Holders Only)

Parking Lots Available All Day – Academy Street (in front of IG Greer); Administration Lot; Cannon Lot: East Hall Lot: East Howard Street Lot: Edwin Duncan Octagon; Founders Hall Lot; Greenwood Lot (Upper Side spaces 1-126); Lovill Lot; Peacock Lot (Rivers Street side only; spaces 1-150); Rivers Street Parking Deck & Parallel Parking (Faculty & Staff Only); and Turchin Center Lot.

Parking Lots Available Until 3:30 p.m. – Broyhill Music Lot; Edwin Duncan Lot; Garwood Hall Lot; Greenwood Lot (Lower Side); Hill Street Lot (Designated Accessible Parking [ADA] Lot); Holmes Center Lot; Justice Lot; Legends Lot; Library Deck; Peacock Lot (Howard Street side only spaces 151-302); Quinn Center Lot; Rivers Street Parking Deck (Students Only); Schaefer Center Lot; Stadium Parking Lot; and Student Recreation Center.

Parking Lots Available Until 5:00 p.m. – Beasley Lot; John Thomas Lot; and University Drive.

Park and Ride Option-

Old Watauga High School Parking Lot

* Open to University students, faculty and staff all day from 7 a.m.

* Open for gameday parking at 3 p.m.

* Available to general public

* $15 per vehicle

* Shuttle Schedule (drops off/picks up at East Gate Circle at KBS)

* 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Shuttle to Peacock Circle every 15 minutes

* 3:00 p.m. to postgame – Shuttle to East Gate Circle at KBS every 15 minutes.

With the Appalachian State Cheerleaders and Marching Mountaineers leading the way, the Mountaineer Walk will begin at 4:15 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to cheer on and support the Mountaineer players, coaches and support staff members as they make their way across campus to Kidd Brewer Stadium to prepare to defeat the Eagles.

Thursday is also Heroes Day at The Rock, where we honor those who have served and are currently serving in the military. Each military personnel receives free admission to the game and a discounted ticket for one guest.

Partner ticket packages are also available for as low as $120. For more information about them and to purchase tickets for Appalachian State’s remaining home games, contact the Athletics Tickets Office by phone at: (828) 262-2079.

