App State-Louisiana Football Game Set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kidd Brewer Stadium

Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 11:19 am

By Tim Gardner

The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the regular season football finale between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns this Saturday, Dec. 2 in Boone will start at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The game will be televised on ESPN3.

The Mountaineers (6-1 conference; 7-4-over-all) are part of a three-way tie with Troy (6-1 conference; 9-2 over-all) and Arkansas State (6-1 conference; 7-3 over-all) for first place in the Sun Belt Conference. Appalachian State will win a share of the conference championship with a win over Louisiana.

The league office exercised its six-day selection option in determining the December 2 kickoff times for the Appalachian State-Louisiana and Arkansas State-Troy games. The Appalachian State-Louisiana game had originally been set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, but Sun Belt Conference officials considered moving it to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. But they choose to make the finale between Arkansas State and Troy the prime-time night game, since both are tied with 6-1 league records.

Louisiana is 4-3 in the Sun Belt and 5-6 over-all.

Appalachian State defeated Georgia State 31-10 last Saturday to knock the Panthers (5-2 conference; 6-4 over-all) out of contention for the conference title.

Appalachian State does not play Troy or Arkansas State this season. The Mountaineers will finish in a three-way tie for second place in the Sun Belt Conference with the loser of Troy-Arkansas State if they lose to Louisiana and Georgia State beats Idaho Saturday. But Appalachian State would be considered ahead of Georgia State in the league standings if both are part of a tie by virtue of the Mountaineers win over the Panthers. If Georgia State losses to Idaho, Appalachian State would at worst finish in a two-way tie for second place with the loser of the Troy-Arkansas State game.

This Saturday (December 2) is set to be an eventful day in Boone, as a home basketball game between Appalachian State’s men and American Athletic Conference member South Florida has been scheduled to follow the football game with a 7:00 p.m. start time at the Holmes Center.

The current Sun Belt Conference Football Standings with each school and its conference wins and losses and over-all wins and losses follows:

School W L W L Troy 6 1 9 2 Arkansas State 6 1 7 3 Appalachian State 6 1 7 4 Georgia State 5 2 6 4 Louisiana 4 3 5 6 Louisiana -Monroe 4 4 4 7 New Mexico State 3 4 5 6 South Alabama 3 4 4 7 Idaho 2 5 3 8 Georgia Southern 2 5 2 9 Coastal Carolina 1 6 2 9 Texas State 1 7 2 10

