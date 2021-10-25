App State Homecoming Festivities Planned for Oct. 25-31

At Appalachian State University’s APPtoberfest and Homecoming Street Party in 2018, a young Mountaineer is fitted for an App State-themed balloon hat. Photo by Chase Reynolds/Appalachian State University

Alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to celebrate Homecoming at Appalachian State University, with signature events taking place Oct. 29 and 30.

Alumni Homecoming weekend activities kick off on Friday, Oct. 29, with the annual Homecoming parade in downtown Boone, followed by APPtoberfest at the Peacock Hall Parking Lot. Activities for Saturday, Oct. 30, include the annual Alumni and Friends Breakfast at the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences and the home football game between App State’s Mountaineers and the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s Warhawks.

For information about additional activities, including the African-American Alumni Network Tailgate and Picnic and the Young Alumni Homecoming Brunch, visit homecoming.appstate.edu.

The App State solar vehicle team, Team Sunergy — the reigning American Solar Challenge champion — will be the grand marshal leading this year’s Homecoming parade. Pictured are 2021 team members Stephany Garcia Henao and Jessica Navarro-Luviano. Photo by Kyla Willoughby/Appalachian State University

Homecoming Parade

Friday, Oct. 29

The Appalachian State University Homecoming Parade — led by the 2021 grand marshal, the American Solar Challenge-winning Team Sunergy and solar-powered car ROSE — will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. The parade will travel from Watauga County Health Services Lot along King Street into downtown Boone.

Visitors to downtown will be able to park in any of the Town of Boone public parking lots or on King Street. After 5 p.m., guests may also park in the Human Services Center parking lot, which is just a short walk to the parade route and downtown amenities. For optimal parking and parade viewing sights, please arrive in downtown no later than 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian State University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) color guard marches in the 2018 homecoming parade. Photo by Marie Freeman/Appalachian State University

APPtoberfest

Friday, Oct. 29

After the parade, head over to Peacock Lot for APPtoberfest from 7-10 p.m. Come relax, play yard games and sip on local brews in the alumni beer garden. Pre-purchased tickets are $20 per person and include early VIP access to the alumni beer garden, two drink tickets, a collectible 24-ounce drink koozie and other fun giveaways.

A valid photo ID is required for alcohol consumption — wristbands will be provided for all attendees age 21 and over. General access and non-alcoholic beverages will be available in the alumni beer garden for anyone under 21.

Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members pose with their sorority’s plot at the National Pan-Hellenic Council Plots and Garden on App State’s campus during the African-American Alumni Network Homecoming tailgate in 2019. Photo by Chase Reynolds/Appalachian State University

Alumni & Friends Breakfast

Saturday, Oct. 30

Start game day by joining the Office of Alumni Affairs from 9-11 a.m. for the Appalachian State University alumni breakfast, which this year moves to the newly constructed Leon Levine Hall near Watauga Medical Center. Enjoy complimentary beverages and buffet-style continental breakfast items available in the building’s main lobby.

In addition, a facility tour will be available for anyone interested in seeing the new, state-of-the-art building. The five-story, 203,000-square-foot facility houses five of the six departments in the Beaver College of Health Sciences: Communication Sciences and Disorders, Health and Exercise Science, Nursing, Nutrition and Health Care Management and Social Work. The Beaver College of Health Sciences enrolls more than 3,600 students.

Mountaineers fans tailgate before the 2018 Homecoming football game. Photo by Chase Reynolds/Appalachian State University

Alumni Tailgate

Saturday, Oct. 30

With the removal of Duck Pond Field and the construction project of Laurel Creek Hall, Thunder Hill Hall and Raven Rocks Hall, the Office of Alumni Affairs will transition from the former location on Duck Pond Field to a mobile tailgating experience. So, be on the lookout — this year, the Office of Alumni Affairs is coming to visit you!

App State’s Class of 1968 is recognized on the field during the 2018 Homecoming game. This year the classes of 1970 and 1971 will be recognized. Photo by Marie Freeman/Appalachian State University

Class of 1970 and 1971 Field Recognition

Saturday, Oct. 30

The classes of 1970 and 1971 will be celebrated with an on-field presentation prior to kickoff. Established with the Class of 1967, this new tradition is a great way for classes to be honored by current students, other alumni and fans.

Don Peach leads App State’s Marching Mountaineers at APPtoberfest and the Homecoming Street Party in 2018. Photo by Chase Reynolds/Appalachian State University

Homecoming Football Game: App State vs. ULM

Saturday, Oct. 30

Join the Mountaineer Nation on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Kidd Brewer Stadium for the 2021 Homecoming football game against University of Louisiana at Monroe. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.

A limited number of discounted tickets are available just for App State alumni. Tickets are being offered at $45 per person on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit homecoming.appstate.edu and click on “Alumni” for more info.

