App State Homecoming Activities Updated, Canceled due to Inclement Weather

Due to a forecast of inclement weather, Appalachian State University’s schedule of Homecoming events for Friday, Oct. 29, has changed. Updates can be found throughout the weekend at homecoming.appstate.edu. Friday’s events that have been altered are:
- Homecoming Parade – 6 p.m. through downtown Boone. Canceled.
- APPtoberfest – 7 p.m. in Peacock Lot. Canceled.
- Jacoozy and Bad Cameo – 7 p.m. at Legends. Location Change. These live performances have been moved to Legends.
- NPHC Yard Show – 8 p.m. at Legends. Location Change. A long-standing tradition of Homecoming weekend, this live performance has been moved to Legends.
Please see below for the most up-to-date schedule of events.
Friday, October 29
Homecoming Parade
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Location: Downtown Boone – Canceled
Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Dinner
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Holmes Convocation Center
Fresh off its first Sun Belt Tournament title and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000, App State men’s basketball will host its Tip-Off Dinner. Registration is closed.
APPtoberfest
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Peacock Lot – Canceled
If you pre-registered for the Alumni Beer Garden, you can request a refund or change your registration into a gift. Please click here for more information.
Fleming Scholarship Recognition Reception
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Location: Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Celebrate four first-year students at Appalachian State University who have been named Dr. Willie C. Fleming Scholars and awarded full tuition for up to eight semesters.
Jacoozy and Bad Cameo (Live Music Performances from Apptoberfest)
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Location: Legends – Location Change.
Stop by Legends to enjoy the bands Jacoozy and Bad Cameo. Originally scheduled to play at APPtoberfest, the two bands and their funky vibes have moved to Legends. Entry is free, and all are welcome to attend.
NPHC Yard Show
Time: 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Location: Legends – Location Change.
A long-standing tradition of Homecoming weekend, this live performance has been moved to Legends. Entry is free, and all are welcome. Here is a sneak peek.
Saturday, October 30
Alumni & Friends Breakfast
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Location: Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences
Start game day at the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences with the alumni breakfast. Complimentary beverages and light breakfast items will be available before you head to campus. Register here!
Transfer Alumni Network Homecoming Social
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: McKinney Alumni Center
Join fellow Transfer Mountaineers on Saturday, October 30, for a drop-in social to kick-off your Homecoming festivities! Register here.
African-American Alumni Network Tailgate & Picnic
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: The National Pan-Hellenic Council Plots and Gardens
Join the African-American Alumni Network before the game for a tailgate and picnic experience. There will be music, food, drinks and tons of Mountaineer fellowship. This event is complementary. So, stop by and enjoy the celebration. And, don’t forget to wear your App State black and gold.
Adam Church Pre-game Concert*
Time: 12:45 p.m.
Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Born and raised in Foscoe, Church is a graduate of Watauga High School and Appalachian State University. His new single Goin’ Back to Carolina was released earlier this month. Entry is free, and all are welcome. *weather permitting
Field Recognition for the Classes of 1970 and 1971
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Classes of 1970 and 1971—before the big game, we would like to celebrate you and your classmate with an on-field presentation. Established with the Class of 1967, this new tradition is a great way for your classes to be honored by our current students, other alumni, and fans. Register here.
App State versus ULM
Kick off: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Catch the game with the Mountaineer Nation on Saturday, October 30, at Kidd Brewer Stadium for the 2021 Homecoming football game against the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM). Tickets are going fast, and a sell-out is expected. Get your tickets today!
African-American Alumni Network Homecoming Social
Time: 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Location: Boone Moose Lodge
Join your fellow alumni for a night of fun, good music, dancing, and socializing, featuring our very own DJ Pierre Banks. Entry is free – all are invited and welcome! Don’t miss our Homecoming After Party; register here.
Young Alumni Brunch (Event was scheduled for Sunday, October 31)
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium – Canceled
For any questions regarding upcoming Homecoming events, please contact the Office of Alumni Affairs at 828-262-2086 or email [email protected].