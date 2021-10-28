App State Homecoming Activities Updated, Canceled due to Inclement Weather

Due to a forecast of inclement weather, Appalachian State University’s schedule of Homecoming events for Friday, Oct. 29, has changed. Updates can be found throughout the weekend at homecoming.appstate.edu. Friday’s events that have been altered are:

Homecoming Parade – 6 p.m. through downtown Boone. Canceled .

– 6 p.m. through downtown Boone. APPtoberfest – 7 p.m. in Peacock Lot. Canceled .

– 7 p.m. in Peacock Lot. Jacoozy and Bad Cameo – 7 p.m. at Legends. Location Change . These live performances have been moved to Legends.

– 7 p.m. at Legends. These live performances have been moved to Legends. NPHC Yard Show – 8 p.m. at Legends. Location Change . A long-standing tradition of Homecoming weekend, this live performance has been moved to Legends.

Please see below for the most up-to-date schedule of events.

Friday, October 29

Homecoming Parade

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Downtown Boone – Canceled

Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Dinner

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Holmes Convocation Center

Fresh off its first Sun Belt Tournament title and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000, App State men’s basketball will host its Tip-Off Dinner. Registration is closed.

APPtoberfest

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Peacock Lot – Canceled

If you pre-registered for the Alumni Beer Garden, you can request a refund or change your registration into a gift. Please click here for more information.

Fleming Scholarship Recognition Reception

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Celebrate four first-year students at Appalachian State University who have been named Dr. Willie C. Fleming Scholars and awarded full tuition for up to eight semesters.

Jacoozy and Bad Cameo (Live Music Performances from Apptoberfest)

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Legends – Location Change.

Stop by Legends to enjoy the bands Jacoozy and Bad Cameo. Originally scheduled to play at APPtoberfest, the two bands and their funky vibes have moved to Legends. Entry is free, and all are welcome to attend.

NPHC Yard Show

Time: 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Legends – Location Change.

A long-standing tradition of Homecoming weekend, this live performance has been moved to Legends. Entry is free, and all are welcome. Here is a sneak peek.

Saturday, October 30

Alumni & Friends Breakfast

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Location: Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences

Start game day at the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences with the alumni breakfast. Complimentary beverages and light breakfast items will be available before you head to campus. Register here!

Transfer Alumni Network Homecoming Social

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: McKinney Alumni Center

Join fellow Transfer Mountaineers on Saturday, October 30, for a drop-in social to kick-off your Homecoming festivities! Register here.

African-American Alumni Network Tailgate & Picnic

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: The National Pan-Hellenic Council Plots and Gardens

Join the African-American Alumni Network before the game for a tailgate and picnic experience. There will be music, food, drinks and tons of Mountaineer fellowship. This event is complementary. So, stop by and enjoy the celebration. And, don’t forget to wear your App State black and gold.

Adam Church Pre-game Concert*

Time: 12:45 p.m.

Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Born and raised in Foscoe, Church is a graduate of Watauga High School and Appalachian State University. His new single Goin’ Back to Carolina was released earlier this month. Entry is free, and all are welcome. *weather permitting

Field Recognition for the Classes of 1970 and 1971

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Classes of 1970 and 1971—before the big game, we would like to celebrate you and your classmate with an on-field presentation. Established with the Class of 1967, this new tradition is a great way for your classes to be honored by our current students, other alumni, and fans. Register here.

App State versus ULM

Kick off: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Catch the game with the Mountaineer Nation on Saturday, October 30, at Kidd Brewer Stadium for the 2021 Homecoming football game against the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM). Tickets are going fast, and a sell-out is expected. Get your tickets today!

African-American Alumni Network Homecoming Social

Time: 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Location: Boone Moose Lodge

Join your fellow alumni for a night of fun, good music, dancing, and socializing, featuring our very own DJ Pierre Banks. Entry is free – all are invited and welcome! Don’t miss our Homecoming After Party; register here.

Young Alumni Brunch (Event was scheduled for Sunday, October 31)

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium – Canceled

For any questions regarding upcoming Homecoming events, please contact the Office of Alumni Affairs at 828-262-2086 or email [email protected].

