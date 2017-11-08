App State To Formally Announce $10M Gift for App State Athletics on Thursday Afternoon

Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:01 pm

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Appalachian State University is formally announcing a $10 million gift from alumnus Mark Ricks to support ASU Athletics and its ‘A Mountaineer Impact’ initiative. The ceremony will take place at the Holmes Convocation Center at 1 p.m.

Chancellor Sheri Everts and Director of Athletics Doug Gillin will announce the commitment from Ricks, which represents the university’s largest outright gift to date. A 1989 alumnus of the university, Ricks is owner of Double Wood Farm, an equestrian sanctuary for retired show horses, in Bluemont, Va.

Student-athletes representing every university athletics program will be in attendance.

The $10 million gift will go towards the university’s $60 million goal for ‘A Mountaineer Impact’ initiative. Funds will be used to establish and endow scholarships, construct and enhance facilities, and underwrite program needs to increase opportunities for comprehensive excellence for all Appalachian student-athletes.

This initiative is responsible for this summer’s improvements at Kidd Brewer Stadium and the Holmes Convocation Center, including the new scoreboard at The Rock and the center-hung display in the Holmes Center.

