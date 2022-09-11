App State Football is Welcomed Back to Boone After 17-14 Victory over No. 6 Texas A&M

App State head coach Shawn Clark is greeted by fans Saturday morning. – Photo provided by Josh Floyd with Astro Yeti Media

The App State football team was welcomed back to Boone Sunday morning as hundreds of fans gathered to cheer for their Mountaineers after they upset the No. 6-ranked Texas A&M Aggies 17-14 on Saturday in College Station.

App State senior quarterback Chase Brice with some young fans – Photo provided by Josh Floyd with Astro Yeti Media

The first player to emerge from the bus was nonother than App State Quarterback Chase Brice. The entire team walked through a tunnel of fans. After the team entered the building a few players and coaches reemerged and thanked the fans with high fives and hugs. AppState hosts Troy this Saturday, September 17th at 3:30pm at Kidd Brewer stadium. ESPN College Gameday will join the party and be in Boone for the first time.

App State Junior Running Back Camerun Peoples poses with a future Mountaineer. Photo provided by Josh Floyd with Astro Yeti Media

App State Coach Shawn Clark celebrates with a high five. Photo provided by Josh Floyd with Astro Yeti Media

The App State Dance team with mountaineer fans. Photo provided by Josh Floyd with Astro Yeti Media

Mountaineer fans cheer for the team as they arrive in Boone. Photo provided by Josh Floyd with Astro Yeti Media

