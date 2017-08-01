App State Football Fall Camp: Day One

Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 2:45 pm

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect in the High Country on Monday as Appalachian State University football opened up fall camp inside Kidd Brewer Stadium in preparation for the 2017 regular season.

All 105 student-athletes were geared up and ready to go on the first day. The Mountaineers split up into two sessions with a Black and Gold squad, giving the student-athletes more reps and the coaching staff a better look at talent.

Both sessions were filled with individual drills as position groups worked on chemistry and technique, while the offense and defense went up against each other in 7-on-7 periods. Some highlights from camp included an aggressive defensive line that features preseason Sun Belt selection, Myquon Stout (China Grove, N.C./Jesse C. Carson). At one point, the defense forced enough pressure to cause an interception. However, the offense had its moments, including bursts of speed and long gains from Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Athlete of the Year, Jalin Moore (Shelby, N.C./Crest).

Taylor Lamb (Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun), Zac Thomas (Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville) and Curtis Fitch (Lutz, Fla./Steinbrenner) picked up reps in the first session at quarterback while a quartet of signal callers in Jacob Huesman (Bradenton, Fla./Braden River), Tanner Wilson (Reidsville, N.C.), Zeb Speir (Sylva, N.C./Smokey Mountain) and Peyton Derrick (Conway, S.C./Conway) all picked up reps in the second portion of camp. In both sessions, the quarterbacks had a plethora of talented wide receivers to throw too, which featured Shaedon Meadors (Duncan, S.C./Byrnes), Mock Adams (Greenwood, S.C./Greenwood) and Zy Letman (Lincolnton, Ga./Lincolnton). Freshman athlete, Malik Williams (Chester, S.C./Chester Senior) also made some impressive catches. The Chester, S.C. native hauled in one pass in the end zone that he reached up for to make the grab.

The Mountaineers will continue to get better as camp progresses up until the Sept. 2 season opener at Georgia. App will have another two sessions tomorrow for day two of fall camp. Make sure to check back with appstatesports.com on Camp Central for the latest sights and sounds of the fall.

Season tickets are available now to purchase now, online at appstatesports.com, by phone at 828-262-2079 or in person at the Appalachian State Athletics Ticket Office located at the Holmes Center. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

