App State Enhances Gameday Experience with New ‘Rock Garten’

Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 10:55 am

BOONE, N.C. – Appalachian State Athletics is excited to announce a new game day experience for fans during the 2018 football season, as the “Rock Garten ” will make its debut Sept. 15 before the home opener against Southern Miss.



A beer garden with options from local breweries, the Rock Garten will be located on the East Plaza near “The Rock” and the Mountaineer Gameday pregame radio show set, with an entrance accessible from Stadium Drive. Enhancing the pregame atmosphere around Kidd Brewer Stadium and providing a communal location for fans who may not have a spot to tailgate, the Rock Garten will open three hours prior to kickoff and close just before kickoff. You must be 21 years of age or older to purchase a beer ticket, which will be a cash-only transaction, and an ATM will be on site. A hot dog vendor will be on site featuring beef and veggie options as well as bratwursts and smoked sausages. The hot dog cart will be located outside of the barricaded area.



Fans will be able to enjoy food and local beverages while listening to the App State IMG Network’s pregame radio show hosted by Adam Witten , Simms McElfresh and Molly Cotten .



Single-game football tickets are available to purchase online, by phone at 828-262-2079 or in person at the App State Athletics ticket office located in the Holmes Center.

