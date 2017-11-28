App State Encourages Fans to Pack The Rock for Championship Football Week

Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 4:52 pm

The Appalachian State football team is one win away from earning a share of its second straight Sun Belt Conference championship, and this Saturday will be the last chance for fans to Pack The Rock for the 2017 Mountaineers.

Appalachian State (7-4, 6-1 Sun Belt), which is poised to make its third straight bowl appearance in as many tries, takes on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian State Athletics is offering a special Championship Week ticket package to include four tickets for $84 ($21 per ticket) for reserved seats or four tickets for $64 ($16 per ticket) for general admission. Promo codes are 4FOR84 and 4FOR64.

Other Championship Week activities surrounding the football game include a women’s basketball home game versus Alabama-Birmingham (UAB), Friday at 12:00 noon, a food drive for the Hunger and Health Coalition prior to Saturday’s kickoff and a men’s basketball home game vs. South Florida (7:00 p.m., Saturday).

Normal football parking operations will apply for Saturday’s football/basketball doubleheader, while basketball parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for all lots.

Women’s Basketball vs. UAB

Admission to Friday’s women’s basketball game (12:00 noon tip-off) at the Holmes Center is free.

School-Age Student Football Deal

Appalachian State is offering free admission to Saturday’s football game for any school student (all grades) in the Ashe, Avery, Caldwell and Watauga school districts, as well as $10 tickets for accompanying guests. Faculty and staff from those districts are also eligible to receive $10 tickets for the football game.

Hunger and Health Coalition Food Drive

Volunteers from the Hunger and Health Coalition will be collecting food items prior to the football game. Beginning at noon, fans can bring any non-perishable foods to the East or West gates at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Any store-bought, non-expired goods will be accepted, but there is a special need for peanut butter, oatmeal/rolled oats, dry beans, rice, pastas, breakfast cereals, jelly, tuna, spaghetti sauce and all canned fruits and vegetables.

Men’s Basketball vs. USF

A valid football ticket will allow for free admission to Saturday night’s men’s basketball game, redeemable at the upper SW and NW sales windows at the Holmes Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

To purchase basketball season tickets, as well as football and basketball single-game tickets, please visit appstatesports.com/tickets or call 828-262-2079. The Appalachian State athletics ticket office is located at the Holmes Center and open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.

