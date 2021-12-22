App State Drops Non-Conference Finale at North Carolina, 70-50

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Photo courtesy of Appalachian State Athletics

Donovan Gregory scored a season-high 18 points, but App State men’s basketball dropped its non-conference finale at North Carolina by a 70-50 score on Tuesday evening.



Gregory went 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) from the field and added a season-high tying nine rebounds (four offensive). His eight made field goals also ties a career-high.

Adrian Delph also reached double figures with 10 points. Delph has now reached double figures in scoring 11 of 13 games this season. Justin Forrest added six points, three rebounds and a pair of steals.



After North Carolina (9-3) opened the game with a 3-pointer, App State (6-7) countered with a 7-0 run, capped by five consecutive points from Delph, to open an early 7-3 lead. The Tar Heels came right back with a 10-0 run to open a 13-7 edge with just over 14 minutes left in the first half.



Trailing 19-12, the Mountaineers used back-to-back jumpers from Gregory to pull within three points at 19-16. The two teams exchanged baskets before UNC used a 7-0 spurt to extend its lead to 28-18 with 5:43 left in the opening half. The Mountaineers came right back with five straight points to pull within five points at 28-23. The Tar Heels held the lead for the remainder of the half and took a 35-27 lead into the break.



In the second half, UNC scored the first four points to push its lead to 12, but App State answered right back with baskets by Michael Almonacy and Gregory to trim the UNC lead to 39-31.



Later in the half, North Carolina used a 15-2 run to extend its advantage to 58-35. The Mountaineers pulled within 19 points, but could get no closer the rest of the way.

Armando Bacot posted a double-double for North Carolina with 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. RJ Davis added 15 points and Caleb Love tallied 11.



App State will take time off for the holiday’s and return to action with the opening of Sun Belt play. The Mountaineers host Louisiana on Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and ULM on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. Both contests can be seen on ESPN+. Tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale and can be purchased by clicking here.

