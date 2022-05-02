App State Commencement Ceremonies to be Held May 6-7; Nearly 3,600 to Graduate

Appalachian State University will honor spring 2022 graduates with commencement ceremonies on May 6 and 7. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Appalachian State University will recognize nearly 3,900 Mountaineer graduates during its Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.

Ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day in the George M. Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s campus. During the events — lasting approximately 90 minutes each — graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center, have their names announced and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma covers. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts will confer degrees upon graduates at each ceremony, which will include graduates from each of App State’s academic colleges, the Williams School of Graduate Studies and the Hayes School of Music. Ceremonies are scheduled by academic college as follows:

Friday, May 6

9 a.m.: Hayes School of Music, Reich College of Education

1 p.m.: Beaver College of Health Sciences

4 p.m.: College of Fine and Applied Arts

Saturday, May 7

9 a.m.: Walker College of Business

1 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences, Departments of: Anthropology, Biology, Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences, Computer Science, Geography and Planning, Geological and Environmental Sciences, Government and Justice Studies, Mathematical Sciences and Physics and Astronomy

4 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences, Departments of: English, History, Interdisciplinary Studies, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Philosophy and Religion, Psychology and Sociology

A livestream of each event will be made available on App State’s commencement website. Visit appstate.edu/commencement for more information.

