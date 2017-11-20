App State Bowl Tickets Now On Sale

Published Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10:32 am

Tickets for Appalachian State’s 2017 bowl game are now available for sale on appstatesports.com. Fans can purchase tickets for all the potential bowl destinations to watch the Mountaineers play in their third straight bowl game following dramatic postseason victories in 2015 and 2016.

Appalachian State’s bowl destination and opponent is scheduled to be announced on Sunday, December 3, a day after the regular season finale. The Mountaineers likely will play in one of the bowls with Sun Belt Conference tie-ins:

BOWL DESTINATIONS WITH SUN BELT TIE-INS

December 16, 2017

1 p.m.* — R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans, La.)

2:30 p.m. — AutoNation Cure Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

8 p.m.* — Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

December 23, 2017

7 p.m.* — Dollar General Bowl (Mobile, Ala.)

December 29, 2017

5:30 p.m.^ — NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl (Tuscon, Ariz.)

All times listed are Eastern (* denotes Central time, meaning the New Orleans Bowl is at noon local time, the Camellia Bowl is at 7 p.m. local time and the Dollar General Bowl is at 6 p.m. local time; ^ denotes Mountain time, meaning the Arizona Bowl is at 3:30 p.m. local time).

“We are excited about making a third straight bowl appearance in as many seasons since Appalachian State has been eligible at the FBS (Footbhall Bowl Subdivision) level,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “Congratulations to Coach (Scott) Satterfield, his staff and student-athletes on a deserved reward for their hard work. Our fans have shown their passion for App State Football by their attendance at the last two bowl games. Request your tickets now and make plans to join us for another exciting bowl experience.”

All bowl ticket and purchasing information is available on the App State Bowl Tickets page or by calling the Appalachian State Ticket Office at (828) 262-2079 and placing your order over the phone. Your credit card will not be charged until Appalachian State has been officially selected to a bowl game, and only the option for the selected destination will be charged if you have reserved tickets for multiple destinations.

Travel packages, if available, will be released once a formal bowl announcement has been made.

The Mountaineers (6-4, 5-1 Sun Belt) became bowl eligible with last week’s 27-6 home win at Georgia Southern and are part of first-place tie with two regular season games remaining. Appalachian State plays at Georgia State on November 25 at 2:00 p.m. in Atlanta and hosts Louisiana at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, when Senior Day will be celebrated at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

With Camellia Bowl victories in 2015 and 2016, Appalachian State became the first team to win bowl games in each of its first two eligible seasons.

