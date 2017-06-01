App State Announces 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame Class, Induction Ceremony Set for Sept. 9

Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 10:19 am

Appalachian State University and the Former Athletes Association have announced the 2017 Hall of Fame class. Volleyball’s Brittany Zahn Arnold (2005-07) men’s soccer’s David Mor (1974-75), football’s Cedric Felton (1982-86), wrestling’s Bruce Schlegel (1967-71), and men’s basketball’s James (Jim) Wilcox (1963-66) comprise the 2017 inductees.

This is the 43rd class in the history of the Appalachian State Athletics Hall of Fame. The group will be inducted in a ceremony onSaturday, Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m. in the Holmes Center, ahead of the Mountaineers’ football home opener with Savannah State. For tickets and reservations, contact Virginia Falck at [email protected] or at 828-262-3109. Fans are also encouraged to attend the home opener to see the inductees recognized during the game as well as the 2007 National Championship recognition and 10th year anniversary celebration of the Michigan victory. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the ASU ticket office at 828-262-2079.

2017 APPALACHIAN STATE ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

BRITTANY ZAHN ARNOLD (Volleyball – 2005-07)

2007 Southern Conference Player of the Year…Two-time all-Southern Conference first-team selection…Third all-time in program history with 1,391 career kills…Fifth all-time in career attempts (3,448) and ninth all-time in hitting percentage (.248)…Won SoCon Player of the Year in Head Coach Matt Ginipro’s first season at the helm and helped pave the way for future Mountaineers, making three-straight SoCon tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2005…Earned SoCon all-tournament team in 2005 and was a SoCon Player of the Week winner in 2007…Was named SoCon Player of the Month during October 2007…Earned AVCA All-American Honorable Mention All-Region in 2007…Finished career 43-11 overall in the Southern Conference, which included back-to-back 23-win seasons in 2005 and 2006.

JAMES (JIM) WILCOX (Men’s Basketball – 1963-66)

Earned 1966 All-Carolinas Conference honors…Holds the 18th most points scored in a season in program history (509 – 1965-66)…Served as the team’s leading scorer that year (19.6 points per game) and led team in free throw percentage (.801 – 125-for-156)…Played for legendary Head Coach Bob Light.

CEDRIC FELTON (Football – 1982-1986)

Was a key member of the 1986 team that captured the Mountaineers’ first-ever Southern Conference championship en route to a 9-2-1 record…His excellent senior campaign in 1986 led to a first-team All-SoCon selection after leading the team in tackles with 128…Felton finished his career as the all-time leading tackler with 495 tackles and is currently third in program history…Owns two of the top single-game tackling performances with 21 (The Citadel; 1985) and 20 (Furman; 1986)…Finished his four-year career holding three of the top 10 single-season tackles records including the fourth most in a season with 151 in 1985…Felton’s 286 career solo stops are the second most in the history books…In his final two seasons at App, the Mountaineers boasted a 17-5-1 overall mark and a 12-1-1 record in league action.

DAVID MOR (Men’s Soccer – 1974-75)

Mor was the 1975 Southern Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Year and a two-time First Team All-SoCon selection at Appalachian State in his only two seasons as a Mountaineer…He scored 51 goals in two seasons, leading App State to back-to-back SoCon Championships…Mor had 27 goals as a junior and was named All-South, a team complied of players from New Jersey to Texas…He followed with 24 goals and eight assists as a senior earning SoCon Player of the Year honors, leading App State to a 12-0 record and the NCAA Tournament, where the Mountaineers drew defending national champion Howard in the opening round…He was again selected to the All-South Team and was selected to the prestigious Outstanding College Athlete of America Team by the National Soccer Association.

BRUCE SCHLEGEL (Wrestling – 1967-71)

One of the dominant wrestlers in Appalachian State history as a 325-lb heavyweight…Was a two-time NAIA national runner-up reaching the national finals in both his junior and senior seasons (1970 & 1971)…A four-time NAIA National Tournament qualifier, also taking 6th place in 1968 as a freshman, earning All-American honors (Top 8) three times during his career…Compiled an overall collegiate record of 58-7-1 and was 11-6 at the NAIA National Tournament…He was nearly unbeatable in his four regular seasons leading up to the national tournament, compiling a 47-1-1 record…He was featured in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd in 1971 after a perfect start to the season and leading App to a 20-19 upset of Georgia Tech.

