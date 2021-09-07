Annual Run For Holland for Down Syndrome Awareness Another Colossal Success

By Tim Gardner

The 2021 Run For Holland, held on August 21 and yearly since 2014 in the North Carolina High Country Town of Spruce Pine in Mitchell County, was like each of the others in its eight-year history—highly-successful.

When Mitchell County couple Adam and Brooke Burleson discovered that one of their daughters would be born with Down Syndrome, they turned it into an event to positively impact an entire community. The couple organized this 5k run in Spruce Pine to raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome and other physical and mental disabilities. The event, called Run for Holland, is named after their daughter Holland, who was born with Down syndrome, and has changed their lives and those of all others who participate in the race in a most positive manner.

Adam Burleson, an avid runner for several years, said he had wanted to organize a race event in Spruce Pine for a long time. His daughter’s birth served as the catalyst for an event to raise awareness about physical and mental disabilities. While planning for the event the Burleson’s met members from the running community who also had children with similar disabilities.

“We got the ball rolling, had a goal in mind, shot for it and made it a reality,” said Adam Burleson.

Runner Melissa Sillman said of the 2021 Run For Holland: “It was so awesome to get to part of such a great event. (The Run For Holland) is hands down the best race I’ve ever been a part of.”

Jenny Shannon Clore echoed similar sentiment, calling the race: “One of the best of which I’ve ever been a part.”

The race is held entirely within the city limits of Spruce Pine.

“Our Board of Directors, volunteers and all others involved with the Run For Holland had nothing but wonderful comments to make about it this year,” Adam Burleson added. “We’re very grateful and thankful to all our runners, volunteers and anyone else who assisted with the event in any capacity. I congratulate all our winners and hope that everyone who participated in the races this year can do so again in 2022.”

Run For Holland Board of Directors member Heather Marie Burleson, sister to Adam Burleson, commented: “I truly adore RFH weekend for so many reasons. Year eight warmed my heart and left me grateful and full. Run For Holland 2021 was a huge success and was incredibly special. Seeing the joy in our five track commanders this year just hit different plus filled my whole heart. Each individual story touched my heart and honestly left me in tears.

“We offer a special thank you to @f3speedforneed for all they—their mission is so good. RFH is honored to be partnered with them! Track commanders are able to participate because of your organization and for that, I’m so thankful. For all of you who supported RFH this year: Your support, your donations, your virtual runs, your love, your spirit running, your texts and participation means more than you will ever know!”

The Burleson’s want to recognize and honor the 2021 Run For Holland’s Track Commanders, V.I.P. (Very Important Persons) honorary guests. Track Commanders are riders with either a temporary or permanent special need who get pushed in customized racing wheelchairs to help them participate in and complete fitness events –5Ks, 10Ks or marathons. These Speed-For-Need chairs allow individuals to gain experiences that they would not be physically able to have on their own.

This year’s five Run For Holland Track Commanders are all from the North Carolina High Country and Mountain Region. They include: Emily Jones; Aticus Grindstaff; Lucas Snavely; Taylor Bennett; and Daryl Hughes.

To learn more about the Run For Holland, and to participate in future races or to donate to this most worthy cause, log onto www.runforholland.com.

The complete list of winners and competitors with the respective finishes in the 2021 Run For Holland included:

Overall Finish List

5k

Overall Name City Bib No. Age Gender AG Place Time

1 Brad Dellinger Spruce Pine, NC 3022 54 M 1: Overall 20:36.7

2 Wesley Gurley Marion NC 3034 38 M 2: Overall 21:16.9

3 Ben Young 3031 22 M 3: Overall 22:09.3

4 Justin Canipe Spruce Pine NC 2931 34 M 1: 30-34 24:42.9

5 Chris Henline Burnsville NC 2953 48 M 1: Masters 24:56.9

6 Wesley Stoltzfus 3030 15 M 1: 14-19 27:08.7

7 Samuel Glenn Little Switzerland NC 2947 8 M 1: 1-13 27:39.3

8 Ryan Clore Spruce Pine NC 2937 40 M 1: 40-44 27:40.4

9 Eliseo Sanchez Bakersville NC 2988 36 M 1: 35-39 27:40.5

10 David Sillman Spruce Pine NC 2993 29 M 1: 25-29 27:40.6

11 Bryan Thayer Bakersville NC 3005 39 M 2: 35-39 27:41.0

12 Adam Burleson Spruce Pine NC 2924 34 M 2: 30-34 27:41.2

13 Amelia Tehandon 3028 17 F 1: Overall 28:37.9

14 John Hall Spruce Pine NC 2950 59 M 1: 55-59 28:59.7

15 Michael Leahy 3024 16 M 2: 14-19 29:01.2

16 Brian McKinney 3023 53 M 1: 50-54 29:14.7

17 Patrick Schlabach Spruce Pine NC 2991 15 M 3: 14-19 29:14.8

18 Keith Zimmerman Woodleaf NC 3020 20 M 1: 20-24 29:14.9

19 Zebulon McKinney 3029 19 M 4: 14-19 29:15.0

20 Nicolas Schlabach Spruce Pine NC 2990 17 M 5: 14-19 29:15.3

21 Willa Briggs Burnsville NC 2923 14 F 2: Overall 29:17.1

22 Jacey Dale 3027 17 F 3: Overall 29:19.4

23 Gage Gurley 3035 12 M 2: 1-13 29:31.4

24 Dennis Matelski Burnsville NC 2970 59 M 2: 55-59 29:45.8

25 Brittany Williams Bakersville NC 3014 35 F 1: 35-39 30:00.4

26 Fernanda Perez Marion NC 2981 27 F 1: 25-29 30:14.7

27 Scott Whitmire Vilas NC 3013 54 M 2: 50-54 30:19.0

28 Matt Hollifield Spruce Pine NC 2958 52 M 3: 50-54 30:59.1

29 Beckett Thayer Bakersville NC 3003 10 M 3: 1-13 31:24.3

30 Jenni Dellinger Spruce Pine NC 2940 31 F 1: 30-34 31:56.0

31 Shiloh Brandt 3026 17 F 1: 14-19 32:08.0

32 Isaiah Williams Spruce Pine NC 3015 15 M 6: 14-19 33:28.7

33 Aspen Bagwell Burnsville NC 2915 8 M 4: 1-13 34:01.4

34 Brandi Mueller Statesville NC 2975 38 F 2: 35-39 34:11.8

35 Jordan Burleson Winston Salem NC 2929 36 M 3: 35-39 34:11.9

36 Lucy Croakman North Wilkesboro NC 2938 41 F 1: Masters 34:12.1

37 Conrad Stoltzfus Harmony NC 3000 20 M 2: 20-24 34:12.3

38 Heather Burleson Troutman NC 2928 38 F 3: 35-39 34:12.4

39 River Huskins Spruce Pine NC 2963 15 M 7: 14-19 34:15.2

40 Christen Bagwell Burnsville NC 2916 38 F 4: 35-39 34:36.7

41 Aiden Houser Bakersville NC 2960 14 M 8: 14-19 34:37.0

42 Cari Smith Bakersville NC 2997 46 F 1: 45-49 34:44.6

43 Samantha Sillman Spruce Pine NC 2995 32 F 2: 30-34 34:44.7

44 Melissa Sillman Spruce Pine NC 2994 26 F 2: 25-29 34:44.8

45 Brooke Burleson Spruce Pine NC 2926 39 F 5: 35-39 34:44.9

46 Lori Whitmire Vilas NC 3012 56 F 1: 55-59 35:15.3

47 Lisa Barnett Burnsville NC 2917 52 F 1: 50-54 35:35.7

48 Annie Hausley Blowing Rock NC 2952 31 F 3: 30-34 35:35.9

49 Serenity Sobolefski 3025 16 F 2: 14-19 35:36.8

50 Allyson Stanley High Point NC 2998 61 F 1: 60-64 35:43.7

51 Olivia Ellis Spruce Pine NC 2944 30 F 4: 30-34 35:47.3

52 Jason Hall Spruce Pine NC 2949 33 M 3: 30-34 36:45.7

53 Morgan Hall Spruce Pine NC 2951 33 F 5: 30-34 36:47.2

54 Nadine Teague Spruce Pine NC 3002 47 F 2: 45-49 36:48.3

55 Jennifer Drye Oakboro NC 2941 38 F 6: 35-39 37:39.1

56 Lindsey Canipe Spruce Pine NC 2932 33 F 6: 30-34 37:44.8

57 Blake Thayer Bakersville NC 3004 12 F 1: 1-13 38:29.6

58 Rolans Carpenter Morganton NC 2933 60 M 1: 60-64 39:05.0

59 Kyra Schlabach Spruce Pine NC 2989 14 F 3: 14-19 39:26.8

60 Isaac Edwards Spruce Pines NC 2942 27 M 2: 25-29 39:40.7

61 Tammy Houser Bakersville NC 2961 49 F 3: 45-49 39:44.2

62 Kori Hollifield Spruce Pine NC 2957 8 F 2: 1-13 40:16.4

63 Justin Hollifield Spruce Pine NC 2956 40 M 2: 40-44 40:16.6

64 Janelle Hollifield Spruce Pine NC 2955 37 F 7: 35-39 40:17.2

65 Josiah Williams Spruce Pine NC 3016 13 M 5: 1-13 40:32.3

66 Lyndsay Edwards Spruce Pines NC 2943 28 F 3: 25-29 40:37.9

67 Jasmine McKinney Blowing Rock NC 2972 34 F 7: 30-34 40:37.9

68 Elliott Hall Spruce Pine NC 2948 5 M 6: 1-13 40:46.1

69 Joyce Glenn Little Switzerland NC 2946 45 F 4: 45-49 40:51.5

70 Amber Westall Briggs Burnsville NC 3010 41 F 1: 40-44 41:18.4

71 Sarah Pierce Statesville NC 2983 35 F 8: 35-39 42:20.5

72 Liam Mueller Statesville NC 2977 11 M 7: 1-13 42:28.6

73 Heidi McNeill Statesville NC 2973 35 F 9: 35-39 42:34.2

74 Lori Fox Burnsville NC 2945 46 F 5: 45-49 43:37.9

75 Brianna Crudup Burnsville NC 2939 26 F 4: 25-29 43:37.9

76 Jenny Clore Spruce Pine NC 2936 33 F 8: 30-34 44:26.8

77 Zeb Woody Bakersville NC 3018 13 M 8: 1-13 44:27.5

78 Mary Margaret Barfield 3021 45 F 6: 45-49 44:35.9

79 Sarah Woody Bakersville NC 3017 46 F 7: 45-49 44:37.4

80 Lane Sheppard Morganton NC 2992 70 M 1: 70-99 44:44.6

81 Glenna Taylor Old Fort NC 3001 65 F 1: 65-69 45:42.5

82 Meredith Bost Kannapolis NC 2921 39 F 10: 35-39 46:20.5

83 Kebrina Keys Kannapolis NC 2964 28 F 5: 25-29 46:21.5

84 Martha Marshall Asheville NC 2968 76 F 1: 70-99 46:55.0

85 Hannah Pierce Troutman NC 2982 37 F 11: 35-39 47:34.8

86 Yvonne Robinson Nebo NC 2985 66 F 2: 65-69 50:57.0

87 Debra Chapman Marion NC 2934 66 F 3: 65-69 52:07.0

88 Carolyn Mueller Statesville NC 2976 65 F 4: 65-69 56:23.9

89 Robert Mueller Statesville NC 2978 64 M 2: 60-64 56:24.0

Age Group Results

5k

Female Overall Winners

Place Name City Age Bib No. Overall Time

1 Amelia Tehandon 17 3028 13 28:37.9

2 Willa Briggs Burnsville NC 14 2923 21 29:17.1

3 Jacey Dale 17 3027 22 29:19.4

Female Masters Overall Winners

Place Name City Age Bib No. Overall Time

1 Lucy Croakman North Wilkesboro NC 41 2938 36 34:12.1

Overall Finish List

10k

Overall Name City Bib No. Age Gend AG Place Time

1 Andrew Avery Denver NC 2914 25 M 1: Overall 38:50.9

2 Randy Whaley Shelby NC 3011 52 M 2: Overall 51:54.3

3 Crystal Hurt Linville Falls NC 2962 36 F 1: Overall 52:53.8

4 Dylan Burleson Spruce Pine NC 2927 42 M 3: Overall 53:24.8

5 Wade Barnett Burnsville NC 2918 67 M 1: Overall 59:07.0

6 Helen Blalock Burnsville NC 2920 50 F 2: Overall 1:14:41.0

10k

Female Overall Winners

Place Name City Age Bib No. Overall Time

1 Crystal Hurt Linville Falls NC 36 2962 3 52:53.8

2 Helen Blalock Burnsville NC 50 2920 6 1:14:41.0

