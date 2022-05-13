Annual Run For Holland for Down Syndrome and Mentally Handicapped Awareness Another Major Success

Photo courtesy of Run For Holland on Facebook

By Tim Gardner

The 2022 Run For Holland, held May 7, and yearly since 2014 in the North Carolina High Country Town of Spruce Pine in Mitchell County, was like each of the others in its nine-year history—a major success.

When Mitchell County couple Adam and Brooke Burleson discovered that one of their daughters would be born with Down Syndrome, they turned it into an event to positively impact an entire community. The couple organized this 5k run in Spruce Pine to raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome and other physical and mental disabilities. The event, called Run for Holland, is named after their daughter Holland, who was born with Down syndrome, and has changed their lives and those of all others who participate in the race in a most positive manner.

Adam Burleson, an avid runner for several years, said he had wanted to organize a race event in Spruce Pine for a long time. His daughter’s birth served as the catalyst for an event to raise awareness about physical and mental disabilities. While planning for the event the Burleson’s met other members from the running community who also had children with the same or similar disabilities.

“We got the ball rolling, had a goal in mind, shot for it and made it happen. And we’ve kept making it happened ever since our first race and each year it gets even more special and meaningful,” said Adam Burleson.

The race is held entirely within the city limits of Spruce Pine.

“Our Board of Directors are most grateful for, and to, all our runners, volunteers and anyone else who has been part of Run For Holland in any manner. Their support, donations and participation are astounding and it’s appreciated more than myself or any of my family could ever tell them. They have left an indelible mark for all who have been involved in the event in any capacity. And the Run For Holland 2022 was a huge success. There was a very large community turn out for volunteers and people along the run course to watch, which made the whole day even more special. I congratulate all our winners and hope that everyone who participated in the races this year can do so again in 2023.”

The Burleson’s want to especially recognize and honor the 2022 Run For Holland’s Track Commanders, V.I.P. (Very Important Persons) Honorary Guests. Track Commanders are riders with either a temporary or permanent special need who get pushed in customized racing wheelchairs to help them participate in and complete fitness events –5Ks, 10Ks or marathons. These Speed-For-Need chairs allow individuals to gain experiences that they would not be physically able to have on their own.

“Our track commanders this year had a great time at the Run For Holland and their participation is most greatly appreciated. They are ultimate cogs in the races,” Adam Burleson stated.

This year’s four Run For Holland Track Commanders are all from the North Carolina High Country. They include: Chuck Woody of Bakersville and John Hendricks, Zay Carpenter and Raymond Mode, Jr., all of Spruce Pine.

Adam Burleson also provided thanks to two more distinguished guests to the 2022 Run For Holland-United States Congressional candidate Michael Akerman and his daughter, Sarah, who has Down syndrome.

Ackerman (Republican Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. He is a resident of Boone and is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022 to face incumbent and Avery County native Virginia Foxx. The Democratic primary election was canceled, so Kyle Parrish advanced from the Democratic primary for U.S. House North Carolina District 5. Parrish will face the winner between Ackerman and Foxx in the November 8, 2022 General Election.

Michael Akerman read aloud “Welcome to Holland,” at the event, the story for which Holland Burleson is named and that the Run For Holland helped draw further inspiration to become a reality. That made the 2002 races even more heart-touching, according to Adam Burleson.

To learn more about the Run For Holland, and to participate in future races or to donate to this most worthy cause, log onto www.runforholland.com.

The complete list of winners and competitors with the respective finishes in the 2022 Run For Holland included:

Overall Finish Lists:

5K

Overall Name City State Bib Age Gender Division Place Time

1 Matthew Hitechew Newland NC 50 40 M M Overall 1 19:27.4

2 Ben Young N/A 110 22 M M Overall 2 21:20.8

3 Michael Ferguson Asheville NC 36 14 M M Overall 3 21:28.2

4 Patrick Schlabach Spruce Pine NC 87 16 M M 14-19 1 21:45.5

5 Cole Phillips Spruce Pine NC 80 25 M M 25-29 1 23:03.5

6 Dwight Willett Spruce Pine NC 101 41 M M Masters 1 23:33.4

7 Billy Hendley Marion NC 46 29 M M 25-29 2 24:12.9

8 Chris Henline Burnsville NC 47 49 M M 45-49 1 24:38.2

9 Gabe Miller Spruce Pine NC 69 16 M M 14-19 2 26:47.5

10 S. Glenn Little Switzerland NC 39 9 M M 1-13 1 26:52.8

11 Jeffrey Milloy Bakersville NC 70 35 M M 35-39 1 26:55.9

12 B. Thayer Bakersville NC 94 11 M M 1-13 2 27:10.3

13 Melissa Penson Ellenboro NC 79 49 F F Overall 1 27:40.0

14 Rebecca Whitworth Saint Cloud FL 100 65 F F Overall 2 29:05.8

15 John Hall Spruce Pine NC 42 59 M M 55-59 1 29:19.2

16 Eliseo Sanchez Bakersville NC 86 37 M M 35-39 2 29:39.4

17 Justin Ebbert Bakersville NC 34 27 M M 25-29 3 29:39.9

18 Adam Burleson Spruce Pine NC 19 34 M M 30-34 1 29:40.2

19 David Sillman Spruce Pine NC 91 30 M M 30-34 2 29:40.6

20 Ryan Crapps Augusta GA 31 18 M M 14-19 3 29:41.4

21 Isaac Edwards Bakersville NC 35 27 M M 25-29 4 29:41.4

22 Bryan Thayer Bakersville NC 96 40 M M 40-44 1 29:41.5

23 Dennis Matelski Burnsville NC 62 60 M M 60-64 1 29:42.0

24 Justin Michael Burnsville NC 68 28 M M 25-29 5 30:13.7

25 Hannah Robinson Burnsville NC 85 28 F F Overall 3 30:23.6

26 River Huskins Spruce Pine NC 55 16 M M 14-19 4 30:26.2

27 E. Sellers Bakersville NC 97 12 F F 1-13 1 30:37.1

28 Montgomery Rupp Spruce Pine NC 117 14 F F 14-19 1 30:40.0

29 Heath Renfro Bakersville NC 84 27 M M 25-29 6 30:52.8

30 Hogan Burleson Burnsville NC 23 33 M M 30-34 3 30:58.3

31 C. Patrick Marion NC 77 10 M M 1-13 3 33:02.2

32 Rinaldo Condo Cornelius NC 124 56 M M 55-59 2 33:31.9

33 Colton Burse Spruce Pine NC 27 25 M M 25-29 7 33:32.4

34 Michael McFadden Davidson NC 65 61 M M 60-64 2 33:32.5

35 Blake Thayer Bakersville NC 95 13 F F 1-13 2 33:46.1

36 Willa Rupp N/A 116 15 F F 14-19 2 33:58.9

37 Thaddeus Randall Bakersville NC 83 24 M M 20-24 1 34:11.3

38 Mariea Tountasakis N/A 106 51 F F Masters 1 34:17.9

39 Paula Hollifielld N/A 107 50 F F 50-54 1 34:18.2

40 Samantha Sillman Spruce Pine NC 93 33 F F 30-34 1 34:31.5

41 Melissa Sillman Spruce Pine NC 92 27 F F 25-29 1 34:31.6

42 Zeb Woody Bakersville NC 105 14 M M 14-19 5 34:32.0

43 Maria Ortiz Spruce Pine NC 76 32 F F 30-34 2 34:32.4

44 Cari Smith Bakersville NC 12 47 F F 45-49 1 34:32.4

45 Christine Ebbert Bakersville NC 33 30 F F 30-34 3 34:33.7

46 Anonymous Participant N/A 104 46 F F 45-49 2 34:34.9

47 Riley Ziegler N/A 121 20 F F 20-24 1 34:38.7

48 Paige Hutchins Marion NC 56 32 F F 30-34 4 35:01.0

49 E. Daniell N/A 114 11 F F 1-13 3 35:19.9

50 Mary Beth Woody Bakersville NC 103 17 F F 14-19 3 36:00.8

51 Chase Duncan Bakersville NC 32 16 M M 14-19 6 36:01.1

52 Lisa Barnett Burnsville NC 17 53 F F 50-54 2 36:07.6

53 Olivia Ellis Spruce Pine NC 126 31 F F 30-34 5 36:23.5

54 K. Daniell N/A 115 9 F F 1-13 4 36:27.1

55 Beverly Vaughan Shelby NC 98 36 F F 35-39 1 36:27.8

56 Justin Longino Shelby NC 59 35 M M 35-39 3 36:27.8

57 Rick Ferguson Spruce Pine NC 37 75 M M 70-99 1 36:33.0

58 Rita Hensley Mars Hill NC 48 58 F F 55-59 1 36:36.5

59 Sarah Hughes Bakersville NC 54 55 F F 55-59 2 37:54.0

60 Kaite Callahan-King Spruce Pine NC 29 62 F F 60-64 1 37:55.3

61 Janelle Hollifield Spruce Pine NC 51 37 F F 35-39 2 38:02.2

62 K. Hollifield Spruce Pine NC 53 9 F F 1-13 5 38:03.7

63 Justin Hollifield Spruce Pine NC 52 41 M M 40-44 2 38:15.1

64 Joyce Glenn Little Switzerland NC 38 46 F F 45-49 3 38:17.7

65 Kennedy Gross Grovetown GA 41 18 F F 14-19 4 38:31.1

66 Jasmine McKinney Blowing Rock NC 66 35 F F 35-39 3 38:38.8

67 Sarah Moretz Newland NC 72 41 F F 40-44 1 39:26.0

68 E. Hitechew Newland NC 49 9 F F 1-13 6 39:28.4

69 Kimberly Ziegler N/A 119 61 F F 60-64 2 39:38.5

70 Noella McClellan Saint Cloud FL 64 15 F F 14-19 5 40:25.9

71 Joanna Ingram Spruce Pine NC 58 48 F F 45-49 4 41:04.8

72 Hannah Hefner Bakersville NC 44 21 F F 20-24 2 42:48.7

73 Jennifer Gregory Spruce Pine NC 40 46 F F 45-49 5 43:15.0

74 B. Ingram Spruce Pine NC 57 10 M M 1-13 4 43:29.8

75 H. Burleson Spruce Pine NC 24 8 F F 1-13 7 43:45.3

76 Duane Callahan-King Spruce Pine NC 28 70 M M 70-99 2 44:46.2

77 Martha Marshall Asheville NC 61 77 F F 70-99 1 47:47.7

78 John Boyd N/A 127 65 M M 65-69 1 48:15.6

79 Watasha Manuel Spruce Pine NC 60 24 F F 20-24 3 50:22.9

80 Debbie Harsh Bostic NC 43 46 F F 45-49 6 52:15.3

81 Kayla Penson Ellenboro NC 78 20 F F 20-24 4 52:18.0

82 Lucy Mitchell North Wilkesboro NC 71 41 F F 40-44 2 52:35.8

83 eather Burleson Troutman NC 22 38 F F 35-39 4 52:36.2

84 Brad Murdock Charlotte NC 10 54 M M 50-54 1 52:36.6

85 Matt Rupp Spruce Pine NC 118 48 M M 45-49 2 52:36.7

86 Meredith Bost Kannapolis NC 18 40 F F 40-44 3 52:37.4

87 Hannah Pierce Troutman NC 81 38 F F 35-39 5 52:37.7

88 L. Shepherd Spruce Pine NC 89 5 M M 1-13 5 53:19.8

89 Kayla Shepherd Spruce Pine NC 88 27 F F 25-29 2 53:19.8

90 Walton Shepherd Spruce Pine NC 90 30 M M 30-34 4 53:20.6

5K Age Group Results

Top Male Finisher – Overall

1 Matthew Hitechew Newland NC US 50 40 M 1 19:27.4

2 Ben Young US 110 22 M 2 21:20.8

3 Michael Ferguson Asheville NC US 36 14 M 3 21:28.2

Top Female Finisher – Overall

1 Melissa Penson Ellenboro NC US 79 49 F 13 27:40.0

2 Rebecca Whitworth Saint Cloud FL US 100 65 F 14 29:05.8

3 Hannah Robinson Burnsville NC US 85 28 F 25 30:23.6

Top Male Finisher – Masters Overall

1 Dwight Willett Spruce Pine NC US 101 41 M 6 23:33.4

Top Female Finisher – Masters Overall

1 Mariea Tountasakis 106 51 F 38 34:17.9

Male 13 and Under

1 S. Glenn Little Switzerland NC US 39 9 M 10 26:52.8

2 B. Thayer Bakersville NC US 94 11 M 12 27:10.3

3 C. Patrick Marion NC US 77 10 M 31 33:02.2

Male 14 to 19

1 Patrick Schlabach Spruce Pine NC US 87 16 M 4 21:45.5

2 Gabe Miller Spruce Pine NC US 69 16 M 9 26:47.5

3 Ryan Crapps Augusta GA US 31 18 M 20 29:41.4

Male 20 to 24

1 Thaddeus Randall Bakersville NC US 83 24 M 37 34:11.3

Male 25 to 29

1 Cole Phillips Spruce Pine NC US 80 25 M 5 23:03.5

2 Billy Hendley Marion NC US 46 29 M 7 24:12.9

3 Justin Ebbert Bakersville NC US 34 27 M 17 29:39.9

Male 30 to 34

1 Adam Burleson Spruce Pine NC US 19 34 M 18 29:40.2

2 David Sillman Spruce Pine NC US 91 30 M 19 29:40.6

3 Hogan Burleson Burnsville NC US 23 33 M 30 30:58.3

Male 35 to 39

1 Jeffrey Milloy Bakersville NC US 70 35 M 11 26:55.9

2 Eliseo Sanchez Bakersville NC US 86 37 M 16 29:39.4

3 Justin Longino Shelby NC US 59 35 M 56 36:27.8

Male 40 to 44

1 Bryan Thayer Bakersville NC US 96 40 M 22 29:41.5

2 Justin Hollifield Spruce Pine NC US 52 41 M 63 38:15.1

Male 45 to 49

1 Chris Henline Burnsville NC US 47 49 M 8 24:38.2

2 Matt Rupp Spruce Pine NC US 118 48 M 85 52:36.7

Male 50 to 54

1 Brad Murdock Charlotte NC US 10 54 M 84 52:36.6

Male 55 to 59

1 John Hall Spruce Pine NC US 42 59 M 15 29:19.2

2 Rinaldo Condo Cornelius NC US 124 56 M 32 33:31.9

Male 60 to 64

1 Dennis Matelski Burnsville NC US 62 60 M 23 29:42.0

2 Michael McFadden Davidson NC US 65 61 M 34 33:32.5

Male 65 to 69

1 John Boyd 127 65 M 78 48:15.6

Male 70 and Over

1 Rick Ferguson Spruce Pine NC US 37 75 M 57 36:33.0

2 Duane Callahan-King Spruce Pine NC US 28 70 M 76 44:46.2

Female 13 and Under

1 E. Sellers Bakersville NC US 97 12 F 27 30:37.1

2 Blake Thayer Bakersville NC US 95 13 F 35 33:46.1

3 E. Daniell 114 11 F 49 35:19.9

Female 14 to 19

1 Montgomery Rupp Spruce Pine NC US 117 14 F 28 30:40.0

2 Willa Rupp 116 15 F 36 33:58.9

3 Mary Beth Woody Bakersville NC US 103 17 F 50 36:00.8

Female 20 to 24

1 Riley Ziegler 121 20 F 47 34:38.7

2 Hannah Hefner Bakersville NC US 44 21 F 72 42:48.7

3 Watasha Manuel Spruce Pine NC US 60 24 F 79 50:22.9

Female 25 to 29

1 Melissa Sillman Spruce Pine NC US 92 27 F 41 34:31.6

2 Kayla Shepherd Spruce Pine NC US 88 27 F 89 53:19.8

Female 30 to 34

1 Samantha Sillman Spruce Pine NC US 93 33 F 40 34:31.5

2 Maria Ortiz Spruce Pine NC US 76 32 F 43 34:32.4

3 Christine Ebbert Bakersville NC US 33 30 F 45 34:33.7

Female 35 to 39

1 Beverly Vaughan Shelby NC US 98 36 F 55 36:27.8

2 Janelle Hollifield Spruce Pine NC US 51 37 F 61 38:02.2

3 Jasmine McKinney Blowing Rock NC US 66 35 F 66 38:38.8

Female 40 to 44

1 Sarah Moretz Newland NC US 72 41 F 67 39:26.0

2 Lucy Mitchell North Wilkesboro NC US 71 41 F 82 52:35.8

3 Meredith Bost Kannapolis NC US 18 40 F 86 52:37.4

Female 45 to 49

1 Cari Smith Bakersville NC US 12 47 F 44 34:32.4

2 Anonymous Participant US 104 46 F 46 34:34.9

3 Joyce Glenn Little Switzerland NC US 38 46 F 64 38:17.7

Female 50 to 54

1 Paula Hollifielld 107 50 F 39 34:18.2

2 Lisa Barnett Burnsville NC US 17 53 F 52 36:07.6

Female 55 to 59

1 Rita Hensley Mars Hill NC US 48 58 F 58 36:36.5

2 Sarah Hughes Bakersville NC US 54 55 F 59 37:54.0

Female 60 to 64

1 Kaite Callahan-King Spruce Pine NC US 29 62 F 60 37:55.3

2 Kimberly Ziegler US 119 61 F 69 39:38.5

Female 70 and Over

1 Martha Marshall Asheville NC US 61 77 F 77 47:47.7

10K

1 Gabe Ferguson Asheville NC 5 15 M M Overall 7:41 47:42.2

2 Robert Ferguson Asheville NC 6 47 M M Overall 7:54 49:07.7

3 Chris Squires Blowing Rock NC 14 56 M M Overall 8:16 51:23.5

4 Matt McDaniel Nebo NC 8 41 M M Overall 8:17 51:27.7

5 Jennifer Murdock Charlotte NC 11 53 F F Overall 8:34 53:11.3

6 Crystal Hurt Linville Falls NC 7 37 F F Overall 8:44 54:18.6

7 Amelia Tehandon 113 18 F F Overall 8:51 54:57.7

8 Michael Leahy 109 16 M M 14-19 9:15 57:28.8

9 Melisa Cadell Bakersville NC 4 55 F F Overall 9:16 57:37.7

10 Angi Hendley Marion NC 45 57 F F 55-59 10:01 1:02:13

11 Berni Alarcon 123 37 F F 35-39 10:01 1:02:16

12 Melissa Strother Marion NC 15 42 F F 40-44 10:08 1:03:00

13 Wade Barnett Burnsville NC 1 67 M M 65-69 10:10 1:03:10

14 Mike McDaniel Marion NC 9 63 M M 60-64 10:32 1:05:24

15 Rita Altman 125 70 F F 70-99 11:27 1:11:11

16 Delia Flanagan 122 51 F F 50-54 13:03 1:21:04

17 Jeannie Connor Union Mills NC 120 47 F F 45-49 13:03 1:21:04

18 Helen Blalock Burnsville NC 2 51 F F 50-54 13:13 1:22:08

10K Age Group Results

Top Male Finisher – Overall

1 Gabe Ferguson Asheville NC US 5 15 M 1 47:42.2

2 Robert Ferguson Asheville NC US 6 47 M 2 49:07.7

3 Chris Squires Blowing Rock NC US 14 56 M 3 51:23.5

Top Female Finisher – Overall

1 Jennifer Murdock Charlotte NC US 11 53 F 5 53:11.3

2 Crystal Hurt Linville Falls NC US 7 37 F 6 54:18.6

3 Amelia Tehandon 113 18 F 7 54:57.7

Top Male Finisher – Overall Masters

1 Matt McDaniel Nebo NC US 8 41 M 4 51:27.7

Top Female Finisher – Overall Masters

1 Melisa Cadell Bakersville NC US 4 55 F 9 57:37.7

Male 14 to 19

1 Michael Leahy 109 16 M 8 57:28.8

Male 60 to 64

1 Mike McDaniel Marion NC US 9 63 M 14 1:05:24

Male 65 to 69

1 Wade Barnett Burnsville NC US 1 67 M 13 1:03:10

Female 35 to 39

1 Berni Alarcon US 123 37 F 11 1:02:16

Female 40 to 44

1 Melissa Strother Marion NC US 15 42 F 12 1:03:00

Female 45 to 49

1 Jeannie Connor Union Mills NC US 120 47 F 17 1:21:04

Female 50 to 54

1 Delia Flanagan US 122 51 F 16 1:21:04

2 Helen Blalock Burnsville NC US 2 51 F 18 1:22:08

Female 55 to 59

1 Angi Hendley Marion NC US 45 57 F 10 1:02:13

Female 70 and Over

1 Rita Altman US 125 70 F 15 1:11:11

