Appalachian State Seeks Sculptors for Annual Rosen Sculpture Competition Starting Jan. 10th

The nationally recognized Rosen Sculpture Competition & Exhibition has showcasedcontemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings across the campus of Appalachian State University for the last 35 years. This ongoing tradition always brings a diversity of sculpture to campus. From whimsical to profound, artists express three-dimensional concepts with expert craftmanship utilizing a variety of materials, designs and techniques to create a phenomenal array of contemporary sculptures.

The call for entries for the 36th annual competition is open from January 10 to February 25, 2022 and is open to artists (professional, amateur, student) currently residing in the USA who are 18 years of age or older. Ten (10) completed works will be chosen for installation on Appalachian’s campus. All artists whose works are installed will receive an honorarium and the top three artists will also receive cash prizes as follows: $3,500 for First Place, $2,500 for Second Place and $1,500 for Third Place. For competition guidelines and entry procedures, as well as program archives, visit: https://tcva.org/event/36th-rosen-outdoor-sculpture-competition-and-exhibition/

The selected sculptures will be installed in May 2022. On Saturday July 9th, art enthusiasts will be invited to attend the Annual Rosen Sculpture Walk with the Juror which will include an informative tour as well as an announcement of the winners.

This year’s competition juror is Elizabeth Brim. Brim is a sculptor who uses traditional and innovative blacksmithing techniques and is best known for feminine imagery in her ironwork. A native of Columbus, Georgia, she graduated with an MFA in printmaking before studying and working with a variety of materials at the Penland School of Crafts in North Carolina. Quite unexpectedly, she fell in love with iron. With a unique juxtaposition of the feminine and the ferrous, Brim transforms the frilly dresses, fairy tales, and gender expectations of her childhood into remarkable works of social commentary. Brim is also a teacher and lives in western North Carolina.

Last year’s winning sculpture, Hoodoos, was created by Joan Benefiel, Brooklyn, NY. The hand-tinted seaglass resin figures are dramatic in their amorphic shape and translucency and sit elegantly atop COR-TEN pedestals. Maps are available at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts or online at tcva.org.

This national juried competition is presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and is made possible by the generous support of the Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund/Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen and the Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation.

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, named for university benefactors Robert and Lillian Turchin, fulfills Appalachian State University’s long-held mission of providing a home for world-class visual arts programming. The largest facility of its kind in the region, the center presents exhibition, education and collection programs that support the university’s role as a key educational, cultural and service resource. The center presents multi-dimensional exhibits and programs and is a dynamic presence in the community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the power and excitement of the visual arts. Its seven galleries host changing exhibitions featuring local, regional, national and international artists. The Turchin Center is located at 423 West King St., in Boone. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. and Saturday, and Noon – 8 p.m., Friday. The Center is closed Sunday and Monday, and observes all university holidays. Admission is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted. For general inquiries, to be added to the mailing or e-news list, to obtain donor program details or to schedule a tour, call 828-262-3017, e-mail [email protected] or visit tcva.org. The Turchin Center can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter @TurchinCenter.

