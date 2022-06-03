Annual Community Plant Sale Returns Next Saturday June 11 with Thousands of Plants

Watauga County Democratic Party Plant Sale 2017 Photo by Lonnie Webster

After a hiatus of two years (due to COVID concerns), the popular Watauga County Annual Community Plant Sale returns at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th, for a one-day sale of thousands of potted up specimens. The sale will take place at 375 Old 421 S. in Boone, its regular location for the last dozen sales. Neighbors Hollar and Greene are keeping the gates to their large parking lot open for the sale.

Head organizer Pam Williamson said, “As in the past, our goal is to offer plants everyone can afford. That’s why folks come from everywhere to join in on the sale. Inflation has not impacted our sale.”

Most perennials will sell for $1 to $3 per pot, with some items going higher depending on rarity and availability. The sale will feature both perennials and annuals, including many native wild flowers; shrubs and trees; vegetables, including many heirloom tomatoes and Black Magic kale; container plantings of flowers, dish and fairy gardens, and signature “Scrap to Sculture” garden items.

Also offered for sale will be vintage garden furniture and garden accessories.

The sale is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. Avid gardeners are urged to come early, as the most desirable species tend to sell out immediately.

The sale is sponsored by the Watauga County Democratic Party and all proceeds go to the local party.

