An Appalachian Summer Announces Lineup for 2025 Season June 28-July 26

Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts celebration, An Appalachian Summer presents its 41st season June 28-July 26 with a diverse lineup of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming. Artists spanning a variety of genres — folk and pop rock, soul and jazz, R&B and Broadway, chamber and classical, dance, film and visual arts — will be featured in multiple venues on the campus of App State. Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, April 16 at 10am.Discounts are available for children/students, App State faculty/staff, and local residents for select performances. For more information, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office at 828-262-4046.

SCHAEFER SPOTLIGHT SERIES

Amos Lee

Saturday, June 28, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30pm | Tickets: $25-$65

Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter Amos Lee released his gold-selling self-titled first album in 2005 and has been known for his association with a long list of collaborators and touring partners, from Paul Simon and Bob Dylan to Zac Brown Band and Willie Nelson. The force behind such acclaimed albums as Mission Bell and Mountains of Sorrow, Rivers of Song, Lee’s recent years have been wildly productive. After 2022’s Dreamland album (which featured “Worry No More,” a Top 10 AAA hit and his biggest single in over a decade), he followed up with two full-length projects paying homage to musical heroes — My Ideal: A Tribute to “Chet Baker Sings” and Honeysuckle Switches: The Songs of Lucinda Williams.

Ranky Tanky with Ms. Lisa Fischer

Sunday, July 6, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $15-$45

Grammy-winning band Ranky Tanky (a Gullah phrase for “get funky”), whose jazz-influenced arrangements of traditional Gullah music NPR calls “lively, soulful honey to the ears” joins forces with fellow Grammy winner Lisa Fischer, who the Minneapolis Star Tribune says brings “soul, jazz, rock, gospel, folk, pop, and classical … [and] cuts loose with funk and fierceness and rocks with abandon.”

Joan Osborne

Joan Osborne & Lisa Loeb

Friday, July 11, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $25-$55

Lisa Loeb and Joan Osborne, two unmistakable voices of the ’90s, team up for a special evening marking the 30th anniversaries of their breakthrough albums — Loeb’s Tails and Osborne’s Relish. Revisit the songs that shaped a generation, alongside new music and career-spanning fan favorites. Both Tails and Relish were landmark albums that transcended genres, blending folk, pop, and rock with deeply personal storytelling. Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” and Osborne’s “One of Us” became defining anthems of the era, and their impact continues to resonate with longtime fans and new audiences alike.

Heather Headley with Western Piedmont Symphony

Sunday, July 13, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $25-$65

Tony and Grammy-winning artist Heather Headley (The Lion King, Aida), accompanied by Western Piedmont Symphony and a 12-piece choir, performs a selection of popular tunes from the Broadway and pop songbooks — from “She Used to Be Mine” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to “True Colors” and “Your Song.”

Peabo Bryson

Wednesday, July 16, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $25-$55

Two-time Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson is celebrating 50 years in music. Bryson — who has earned two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, eight Grammy nominations, five gold albums, 25 top 20 singles, and six #1 singles — is known for such smooth hits as “Can You Stop the Rain,” “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack, “Here We Go” with Minnie Riperton, “Lovers After All” with Melissa Manchester, “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle (from Disney’s Aladdin), and “Beauty & the Beast with Celine Dion (from Disney’s Beauty & the Beast).

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes: 30th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, July 26, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $25-$55

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop – Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks. Thirty years later, Pink Martini still tours the world, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums, and fashion shows.

CLASSIC CONCERT SERIES

Celebrating Country and Community through Music

Thursday, July 3, Rosen Concert Hall, 7:30pm | $5 & $15

Join us for an interactive concert featuring Hayes School of Music faculty and Cannon Music Camp musicians. This family-friendly event honors the U.S. Semiquincentennial with familiar tunes performed by soloists, chamber groups, singers, bands, and keyboardists, culminating in a full-orchestra finale. Don’t miss this inspiring celebration of music and community!

Tessa Lark (violin), Joshua Roman (cello), and Edgar Meyer (double bass)

Wednesday, July 9, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $10-$40

Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark, acclaimed cellist Joshua Roman, and virtuoso bassist Edgar Meyer combine talents for an unparalleled evening of music.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Deep River

Saturday, July 19, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $25-$45

Alonzo King LINES Ballet travels to Boone with a soulful work created in collaboration with Grammy Award®-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer (performing with Ranky Tanky on July 6 at the Schaefer Center) and Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran. Choreographer, artistic director, and co-founder Alonzo King bends the lines between classical and contemporary aesthetics and draws on deeply rooted cultural traditions. Deep River melds dance with Black spirituals and invites audiences to look at human beings as the pinnacle of creation. King says that the work is a reminder that “love is the ocean that we rose from, swim in, and will one day return to”—and that love can set us free.

The 5 Browns

Wednesday, July 23, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $10-$40

This classical supergroup consists of five pianos with repertoire ranging from beloved concert hall staples to lesser-known works. Since their launch in 2002, the ensemble has racked up millions of views on YouTube, national TV appearances, and #1 albums on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Album Chart. The evening’s program, The Edge of the World, includes works by Mozart, Holst, and Saint-Saëns.

CLASSICAL COMPETITION

14th Annual Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists and Winner’s Recital

Sunday, June 29, Rosen Concert Hall, 10am (competition) and 3pm (recital) | Free

Undergrad and graduate collegiate musicians from across the Southeast, selected via a blind adjudication process this spring, will compete in the final live round of the competition. A panel of esteemed conductors will choose First, Second, and Third Place winners for cash prizes and patrons will select the Audience Choice winner. The winner of the competition will perform a full 60-minute recital at 3pm of the selected works they performed earlier that morning.

HELENE AND STEPHEN WEICHOLZ GLOBAL FILM SERIES

Touch

Tuesday, July 1, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $10

In English/Japanese/Icelandic with English subtitles, Rated R / 2024 / Drama, Romance / 121 minutes

A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, Touch follows one man’s emotional journey to find his first love, who disappeared 50 years ago, before his time runs out.

Arzé

Tuesday, July 8, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $10

In Arabic with English subtitles, Not rated / 2024 / Comedy, Drama / 90 minutes

Arzé, a single mother, takes her teenage son on a journey across sectarian Beirut in search of their stolen scooter, their only source of livelihood.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

Tuesday, July 15, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $10

In Thai with English subtitles, Rated PG / 2024 / Comedy, Drama, Family / 125 minutes

A man, driven by his desire for a multi-million-dollar inheritance, begins to care for his terminally ill grandmother. However, winning her favor will not be an easy task, and he is not the only one with an eye on the money.

The Last Journey

Tuesday, July 22, Schaefer Center, 7:30pm | Tickets: $10

In Swedish with English subtitles / Not rated / 2024 / Documentary / 95 minutes

Renowned Swedish TV-duo Filip and Fredrik embark on a trip to France, aiming to rekindle the zest for life of Filip’s recently retired father.

VISUAL ARTS

Summer Exhibition Celebration | Free

Thursday, July 3, Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, 5-8pm

Engage with visiting artists and fellow arts advocates, sample refreshments, enjoy live music with Trevor McKenzie and Friends, and discover the exciting contemporary exhibitions showcased across six galleries by local, regional, national and international artists.

39th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Walk

Saturday, July 12, Schaefer Center, 10am | Free

The nationally recognized Rosen Sculpture Competition and Exhibition has showcased contemporary American sculpture in outdoor settings across the university campus for the last 39 years. Join juror Joseph Bigley as he leads the outdoor tour of the 10 sculptures he selected as finalists for this year’s competition. Bigley is the Executive Director of the Western North Carolina Sculpture Center and professor of art at Appalachian State University; he shows his sculpture internationally. The walking tour will culminate at the Schaefer Center with an awards reception and complimentary boxed lunch.

ARTtalk

Intimate, behind-the-scenes chats with select artists appearing during the season.

Kelsey Merreck Wagner: “Threading Communities”

Thursday, July 3, Turchin Center Lecture Hall, 5pm | Free

Introducing Kelsey Merreck Wagner’s artist residency at the Jim Thompson Farm in the Pak Thong Chai District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand in 2024. Wagner will also discuss a selection of the exhibiting artists in Threading: Contemporary Art of Thailand, on view at the Turchin Center July 3-Dec 6.

Joshua Roman: “Mindful Meditation”

Wednesday, July 9, Turchin Center Lecture Hall, 1pm | Free

Cellist, composer and curator Joshua Roman (part of a trio featured on July 9 at the Schaefer Center), will discuss “Mindful Meditation,” a conversation born from a larger project, Immunity, which delves into his experiences with long Covid, the physical and mental work required for his return to the stage, and how he can help others move beyond their own limitations.

Robert Rosenwasser, creative director, Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Friday, July 18, Turchin Center Lecture Hall, 2pm | Free

Robert Rosenwasser, co-founder, creative director and executive director of Alonzo King LINES Ballet (performing July 19 at the Schaefer Center), discusses art, dance and movement. Included among his works are designs for world-renowned ballets and book projects with artists and poets such as Richard Tuttle, Mei-mei Berssenbrugge, Kiki Smith, Cecilia Vicuna, and Barbara Guest.

The 5 Browns

Wednesday, July 23, Turchin Center Lecture Hall, 1pm | Free

A conversation with the Juilliard-trained piano ensemble on touring and life as musicians. The 5 Browns — performing with five Steinway pianos on July 23 at the Schaefer Center — have released eight albums that have collectively spent over 30 weeks at #1 on Billboard Magazine’s Classical Album Chart. The New York Post has proclaimed: “[F]ive pianos and 50 fingers add up to the biggest classical music sensation in years.”

Tickets for An Appalachian Summer

With ticket prices ranging from $5-$65, as well as several free events and discounts for both children, students, and App State faculty/staff, App Summer offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.Purchase in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office (733 Rivers St), online at AppSummer.org, or by phone at 828-262-4046.

Ticket Discounts

App State Faculty/Staff: 10% off Tiers 1, 2 & 3.Contact Box Office for discount code.

Local Residents (Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties):10% off Tiers 1, 2 & 3.Enter zip code before selecting tickets.

About An Appalachian Summer

An Appalachian Summer began in 1984 as a chamber music series and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to varied artistic tastes, preferences, and price points. The series has become one of the region’s leading arts events, attracting more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer. Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features a diverse, world-class mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. App Summer has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society.

For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 828-262-4046, visit in person at 733 Rivers Street, or explore AppSummer.org.

