AMOREM Welcomes Director of Development

“Ashley’s drive and passion for AMOREM’s mission is evident in the way that she interacts with her peers, patients, families and our community,” says Vice President of Community Engagement Kerri McFalls, “We feel so fortunate to have someone of her skill set and caliber at AMOREM. She is already doing wonderful things for the communities that we serve, and I can’t wait to see the impact she will have in the future.”

Edwards formerly held the role of fund development specialist at the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation. Her impressive educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in religion and a minor in philosophy from Wayland Baptist University, a Master of Arts in theological studies from Asbury Theological Seminary and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in leadership and innovation from Northern Kentucky University.

Ashley Edwards – Director of Development

As the director of development at AMOREM, Edwards will be a key component of AMOREM’s Community Engagement Team. She will oversee all aspects of fundraising including annual giving campaigns, endowments, capital campaigns, donor development and retention, planned giving, grants and other non-traditional fundraising efforts.

A big project for Edwards is overseeing AMOREM’s Quality. Compassion. Support. campaign to bring a patient care unit to residents of the High Country. In September of 2023, the organization broke ground on the project and is projected to complete construction by the fall of 2024.

Edwards will continue to pursue potential partners for this $8 million campaign which has already raised more than $5 million toward its goal.

“I am thrilled to step into this season of exciting growth and opportunity at AMOREM,” says Edwards, “From continuing to compassionately serve twelve counties to building the first patient care unit in the High Country, AMOREM is making a difference through the loving care provided to patients and their families in their communities. It is an honor to join the AMOREM team and become a partner in this impactful work.”

AMOREM has served the communities of Burke and Caldwell counties for more than 40 years and for 10 years in the High Country. AMOREM, a local nonprofit hospice provider, is the product of the merger between Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice Palliative Care. It owns and operates patient care units in Burke and Caldwell counties and is governed by a local board of directors.

If you would like to learn more about contributing to your local, nonprofit, hospice and palliative care provider’s mission, please contact Edwards at aedwards@amoremsupport.org, visit www.amoremsupport.org/donate or call 828.754.0101 to speak with a local team member.

To learn more about AMOREM services or to make a referral, please visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828.754.0101.

