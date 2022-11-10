Americana singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale to Perform in Boone Nov. 18; Concert Set for the Doc Watson Stage at App Theatre

BOONE, NC – The performing artist hailed by National Public Radio as a “songwriter’s songwriter” will appear live in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is the next artist who appears courtesy of the Mast Store Americana Music Series on the Doc Watson Stage of the App Theatre. The concert is part of an ongoing, year-round program of artists and events celebrating the genre unique to our country.

Jim Lauderdale has been a vital part of the country music ecosystem since 1991, when he released his debut album and began penning songs for an impressively long roster of country music greats, including Ralph Stanley, Robert Hunter, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, and Emmylou Harris.

He says, “It’s a constant challenge to try to keep making better and better records, write better and better songs. I still always feel like I’m a developing artist,” Lauderdale says. This may be a surprising sentiment from a man who’s won two Grammys, released 34 full-length albums, and taken home the Americana Music Association’s coveted Wagonmaster Award. He was recently nominated to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Lauderdale is a North Carolina native and studied theatre at the prestigious North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. His App Theatre concert will feature selections from his recently-released album “Game Changer.”

Operating under his own label, Sky Crunch Records, for the first time since 2016, Lauderdale recorded “Game Changer” at the renowned Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co-producing the release with Jay Weaver and pulling from songs he’d written over the last several years.

“There’s a mixture on this record of uplifting songs and, at the same time, songs of heartbreak and despair—because that’s part of life as well,” he says. “In the country song world especially, that’s always been part of it. That’s real life.”

Ticket prices for Jim Lauderdale are $20 for advance pre-sale purchase and $25 on the day of the show. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.

