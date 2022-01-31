American Red Cross Experiencing Critical Blood Shortage, Donors Desperately Needed At Upcoming Blood Drives

By Sherrie Norris

The American Red Cross recently announced that it is facing a national blood crisis. In fact, it is experiencing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care, the organization reported.

Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, a spokesperson stated, forcing hospitals and physicians everywhere to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross. “Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live even as Omicron cases surge across the country. We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people.”

The Red Cross is pleading with donors to help meet the current needs and to make plans as quickly as possible to give blood at the nearest collection site. Locally, those include:

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Rd. Boone

Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Grace Lutheran Church, 115 E. King St. Boone NC

Thursday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.: Watauga County Agricultural Center, 252 Poplar Grove Rd. Boone

Thursday, Feb. 10, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Legion, 333 Wallingford St. Blowing Rock

Saturday, Feb. 12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, 1855 Blowing Rock Rd. Boone

Blood Donation Challenges

According to The Red Cross, it has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Adding to the concern is the surge of COVID-19 cases. The Red Cross has experienced low donor turnout ever since the delta variant began spreading in August, and that trend continues as the Omicron variant takes over.

All types are needed now, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations, to help reverse this national blood crisis. If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain a sufficient blood supply.

Supplying 40% of the nation’s blood, the Red Cross has had to limit blood distributions to hospitals in recent weeks. In fact, on certain days, some hospitals may not receive as much as one-quarter of the blood products requested. Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors.

All of this comes as January marks National Blood Donor Month, a time to raise awareness about the need for blood donations when regular seasonal illnesses like colds and the flu, as well as winter weather often leads to a decline in donations.

“Every community in America needs blood on a daily basis. At a time when many businesses and organizations across the country are experiencing pandemic challenges – the Red Cross is no different. And while we are all learning how to live in this new environment, how we spend our time, where we work, how we give back, how we make a difference in the lives of others – donating blood must continue to be part of it,” added Dr. Young.

The Red Cross appreciates the patience of blood donors and blood drive hosts. As the nation faces the latest challenges of this pandemic environment, there may not be an immediate appointment available or an individual may be asked to reschedule an appointment — but the Red Cross still needs donors. The Red Cross is grateful for donors’ understanding as the organization works tirelessly to meet the needs of patients.

Blood Drive Volunteers Needed

In addition to blood donors, the Red Cross also needs the help of volunteers to support critical blood collections across the country. Blood drive volunteers play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process. Blood transportation specialists – another volunteer opportunity – provide a critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood to hospitals in communities across the country. To volunteer to support Red Cross blood collections, please visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility.

About Blood Donation

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

More About American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

