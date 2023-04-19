American Legion Post 130 Recognizes local Veteran’s Service Officer, April Goodman; Both Receive Gift From Frontline to Farm Program at App State

Watauga County’s Veteran’s Service Officer, April Goodman, was recently recognized by the Watauga County American Legion Post 130 Goodman is pictured with Post Commander, Finley Hodges, who presented her with a plaque of appreciation. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

Watauga County American Legion Post 130 recognized local Veteran’s Service Officer, April Goodman, during its monthly morning coffee social on Thursday, April 13. Post Commander Finley Hodges presented Goodman with a plaque of appreciation for the continued “outstanding services and assistance” that she and her office provide to local veterans.

“I really enjoy my job and I love our veterans,” Goodman stated, adding that she is honored to stand alongside veterans “through all stages of their life and milestones.”

Having held her office for 17 years, and currently assisted in her duties by Jennifer Kemp, Goodman serves as an advocate for Watauga County veterans.

“We are there to assist veterans and their dependents, as well as retirees, in obtaining benefits from the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs,” Goodman stated. “We help educate them about new laws that pertain to veterans, as well as help them apply for any service-connected compensation, loans, scholarships, pensions and burial allowances. I want our Watauga County veterans to always feel comfortable coming to us with any needs or questions that they might have.”

The Veterans Service office open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is located at 126 Poplar Grove Connector, Rooms 206 & 207 in Boone. For more information, call (828) 265-8065 or email [email protected].

Also present for Thursday’s morning social was Lynn GIbbard, pictured at left, presenting caps to April Goodman and Finley Hodges, on behalf of the veteran’s Frontline to Farm, a program she helps administer at Appalachian State University. Photo by Sherrie Norris



More About Frontline to Farm Program at App State

Also present at the social was Lynn Gibbard, a professor at Appalachian State University in Boone, who gave a brief presentation about the Frontline to Farmers program she co-directs with Anne Fanatico at App State; she also presented both Goodman and Hodges with caps bearing the program’s logo.

The mission of Frontline to Farm, Gibbard shared, helps military veterans and beginning farmers get started in sustainable farming as a livelihood. “We support healthy food practices, mitigate climate change and build community, while providing support and reconnection for military veterans.”

The program offers in-person and online training for beginning farmers. “Food security and sustainable farming are key to the continued health of our nation. As farmer populations age, it is important that we do all we can to continue local farming. Who better to entrust our food future with that those who have served in our military?”

Frontline to Farm is supported in part by USDA/NIFA/BFRDP grant funding, and is sponsored by App State’s College of Fine and Applied Arts, Goodnight Family Department of Sustainability, and Department of Communication. The program works in collaboration with App State’s Sustainable Development Teaching and Research Farm and a number of farm and community partners locally and nationwide.

For more information, email the staff at [email protected] or visit online at www.frontlinetofarm.appstate.edu. Or follow frontlinetofarm on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

