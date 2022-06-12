Amalia Yosefa and Karin Neuvirth Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence From June 13 Through June 19

Amalia Yosefa and Karin Neuvirth are sharing Edgewood Cottage this week in Blowing Rock as part of the Artists in Residence program.

Amalia Yosefa’s passion is capturing the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains in both watercolor and oil. She especially enjoys creating visual pieces that evoke a sense of nostalgia and a return to a childlike sense of wonder connected to a simpler time.

Amalia Yosefa’s piece. Photo submitted.

Karin Neuvirth recalls that color could drastically affect her emotional state, and is by far the most dominant element in her compositions. Growing up on a farm in Minnesota’s cold, grey climate, Karin found solace in creating an oasis of bright colors inside of her home. Living in the North Carolina mountains, she is astounded by the natural beauty around every turn. She works primarily with a

palette knife to create colorful, textural, impressionist paintings.

Karin Neuvirth’s piece. Photo submitted.

Come explore and enjoy Amalia’s art as well as Kerin’s art at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from June 13 through June 19.

The Artists in Residence program is a free weekly art program that presents regional juried artists from May 28 through September 11, 2022 at Edgewood Cottage, 115 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC. For the full summer schedule of artists, visit http://www.artistsatedgewood.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

