Alysa Cantor and Waitsel Smith Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence June 20-26

Alysa Cantor, potter, and Waitsel Smith, watercolor and oils, share Edgewood Cottage as artists in residence from June 20 through June 26.

Alysa Cantor is an artist and arts therapist living in the mountains of western North Carolina. For nearly a decade she primarily worked in the medium of clay, with a special interest in alternative firing techniques. More recently, she has explored photographic printmaking, experimenting with cyanotypes and lumen prints and would so enjoy meeting folks at Edgewood Cottage.

Alysa Cantor’s piece

North Carolina artist Waitsel Smith is a visual artist living in Lenoir with over 30 years experience painting the people and places of North Carolina. Working in oils and watercolors, he is considered a master landscape, portrait and figure painter who has also done commissions in pastel, ink, charcoal, pencil and mixed media. Waitsel has enjoyed success as a commercial illustrator, including work for the Travel Channel and Discovery Channel. Come meet and enjoy Waitsel’s NC Wyeth style of painting at Edgewood Cottage.

Waitsel Smith’s piece

The Artists in Residence program is a free weekly art program that presents regional juried artists from May 28 through September 11, 2022 at Edgewood Cottage, 115 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC. For the full summer schedule of artists, visit http://www.artistsatedgewood.org.

