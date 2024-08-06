Alysa Cantor and Blue Ridge Fiber Guild Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through August 11

This Week at Edgewood Cottage…

Come enjoy the work of artists you won’t want to miss starting August 5. Alysa Cantor, ceramics, and the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild are in residence from August 5 through August 11, 10-5 p.m. daily.

I’m not sure there’s a more fun week in the Cottage as when the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild visits. The backgrounds and resumes of guild members are as diverse as the artwork for each artist. Among their ranks are a retired NASA space engineer, an attorney, an elementary art teacher, a former minister, musician and master weaver, a real estate agent, and oh so many more. While diverse, they all share a love of working with fiber and have guaranteed they’ll fill Elliott Daingerfield’s former residence with everything fiber. Quilts and shawls, felt hats, hand-woven tea towels, woven rugs, wall hangings and stuffed animals will all fill the Cottage. Come experience new and old techniques with all things fiber.

We are blessed with so much to do in the High Country it can be difficult to choose. In fact, one of local artist Alysa Cantor’s favorite things about the High Country is the temperate rainforest that surrounds us with so much biodiversity.

In addition to Alysa’s decorative and functional pottery, you’ll see that influence in a series of shadow boxes that incorporate her growing collection of “found” objects into her art— objects such as botanicals, rocks, insects. Although she works primarily in clay, she’s found this shadow box series to be a fun way to experiment using shadow box as form and both clay and encaustic as primary media.

Come visit Alysa and the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild and enjoy their distinctive work.

