Alpine Ski Shop’s 24th Annual Preseason Sale at Appalachian Ski Mtn. to be Held October 15-24

By Harley Nefe

Get ready to make plans to visit Appalachian Ski Mtn. to take advantage of the huge savings on all the winter necessities during their 24th annual Preseason Sale that starts October 15.

Located at the Alpine Ski Shop in the downstairs lobby at the base lodge, the Preseason Sale will be taking place October 15 through October 24.

During the 10 days, customers have a chance to visit and find some great deals on all the items they will need on the ski slopes in the upcoming months. Guests can find everything from skis and snowboards to helmets, accessories and children’s clothing, all discounted up to 70% off.

Name brands like Burton, 686, Mountain Hardwear, Spyder, Obermeyer, Nordica, Roxy, Salomon, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Volcom, Never Summer, Ride, Arbor, Line, DC, Liberty, Helly Hansen Gnu, Libtech, and more will be available.

In addition to the sale, the Alpine Ski Shop will also feature a ski/snowboard swap where folks can buy and sell their used equipment like skis, snowboards, boots and poles.

Customers can bring their equipment in, and staff helps price it for them. The price the equipment sells for is the credit they receive for the shop.

During this time, a 2021-2022 Season Membership will be raffled off, but the chance to ski for free doesn’t stop there.

App Ski Mtn. is also hosting a special Coat Drive in conjunction with their Preseason Sale. Any guest can bring an old winter coat to donate throughout October 15-24, and they will receive a free ski ticket good for use on either December 9 or 10.

The donated winter coats will be distributed to children in the Watauga County School System as an Eagle Scout project by Jensen Moretz.

Coats can be delivered to the main office anytime during the Preseason Sale hours.

Preseason Sale Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Alpine Ski Shop is a full-service ski and snowboard shop that carries many brands of ski and snowboard equipment, clothing and accessories.

To find your way to the sale, turn off of U.S. Highway 321 at the Appalachian Ski Mtn. welcome center between Boone and Blowing Rock. It is exactly two miles from the turnoff to the gatehouse at the ski slope.

For more information on Appalachian Ski Mtn. and the Alpine Ski Shop, visit their website or call 828-295-7828.

