Allise Whitworth and Earl Davis Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through July 9

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? Stop by Edgewood Cottage and visit watercolorist Allise Whitworth and Earl Davis, oils, at Edgewood Cottage from July 3 through July 9.

Allise Whitworth is a lifelong art educator who taught for almost fifty years before shifting her focus to the process of making art. Evidence of Allise’s background in calligraphy and dance often emerge as line and movement in her paintings. Her love of light and growing things causes her subject matter to lean towards landscapes, sometimes in the form of en plein air work. Come meet Allise and learn more about her work from July 3 through July 9 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

Earl Davis loves to paint landscapes—local Blue Ridge scenes— as well as memorable landscapes from hiking vacations in national parks and woodlands. While Earl is inspired by, and paints the beauty that calls out to him, he especially likes the challenge of interpreting the effects of light. If you walk Bass Lake in Blowing Rock, you may have seen Earl with his easel and canvas any and all four seasons of the year. Come enjoy Earl’s work from July 3 through July 9 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

For a full summer schedule of artists at Edgewood, go to artistsatedgewood.org.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

